Gabon elections: why a landmark vote won’t bring real change

The upcoming elections in Gabon will test whether the country is on a firm democratic footing, or whether it will be business as usual with military men in control, but under the guise of democratic choice.

Brice Oligui Nguema, now the transitional president, staged a coup against Ali Bongo in August 2023. Oligui Nguema and his military junta promised to return power to civilians at the end of a two year military transition.

But Oligui Nguema wrong-footed opposition figures on two fronts. First, he announced the elections six months earlier than the transition arrangement allowed for. And second, in early March he resigned his office as general and presented himself as a civilian and therefore eligible to run as a candidate. He is contesting against seven other candidates, one of whom is the former prime minister of Gabon, Claude Bilie-By-Nze.

As a political scientist specialising in African politics, I have researched and published works on Gabon's politics.

Since most of the other candidates have no national following and lack sufficient campaign finance or party machinery throughout the densely forested national territory, I argue that the presidential race has been reduced to a run-off between two men: Oligui Nguema and Bilie-By-Nze.

Both men were part of the previous regime. Although the two men agreed to stand against one another, they never contradict each other.

Whoever wins the 12 April election, Gabon's people will see a new government run by members of the former one. So, for the people of Gabon, perhaps the only thing that will change will be the end of the 56-year Bongo family dynasty.

The contenders

Originally, 23 applications for candidacy were sent to the National Commission for the Organization and Coordination of Elections and Referendum. On 27 March Gabon's Constitutional Court validated eight candidates.

They are Thierry Yvon Michel Ngoma, Axel Stophène Ibinga Ibinga, Alain Simplice Boungoueres, Zenaba Gninga Changing, Stéphane Germain Iloko, Joseph Lapensée Essigone, Bilie-By-Nze and Oligui Nguema.

Ever since the late President Omar Bongo (1967-2009) introduced one-party rule, the Gabonese Democratic Party has won every presidential and legislative election.

At first the military junta threatened to exclude the former ruling party from participating in the 2025 multiparty elections. But after a year of close consultations with former ministers, deputies and local party “big men”, Oligui Nguema decided to allow the Gabonese Democratic Party to present candidates.

In return, the party agreed to call on all its activists and supporters to vote for Oligui Nguema.

Where Oligui Nguema has resurrected the former ruling party, which ruled Gabon from 1967 to 2023, its politicians and its national machinery, Bilie-By-Nze has positioned himself as the “candidate of rupture”. Beyond the public posturing, there doesn't seem to much difference between the two.

Electoral code, high-tech procedures

The election, which will follow a new code put in place in January 2025, involves several key steps to ensure transparency and fairness.

Citizens register to vote, providing identification and proof of residency. As a referendum on a new constitution was held in November 2024, electoral lists are largely complete.

The election has to be organised on the basis of “permanent biometric electoral lists”. This means a biometric register of voters would be used for verification. Information and communications technologies must be used to ensure the transparency, efficiency and reliability of the ballots.

Candidates and their parties campaign, presenting their platforms and policies. This campaign period is regulated to ensure fair play, with restrictions on campaign financing and media coverage.

Polling stations are set up across the country, equipped with the necessary high-tech materials. Election officers are trained to assist voters and manage the process. Voters receive ballots listing all candidates and parties. They mark their choices in private booths to ensure confidentiality.

After the polls close, votes will be counted under strict supervision to prevent tampering. Counting is conducted transparently, with representatives from political parties and observers present to monitor the process, as per Article 90 of the electoral code.

The official results are announced by the electoral commission, with observers present to validate the process. Despite having high-technology biometric counting systems, it can take as long as two weeks to announce the official results, especially if the results are close.

Any disputes or complaints are addressed through legal channels to ensure a fair outcome, in accordance with Article 105 of the electoral code.

Doubts persist

Despite these systems being in place, opposition figures (including former interior minister Jean-Remy Yama) have expressed doubts that the process will be fair.

Firstly, candidates endorsed by the Gabonese Democratic Party have always won. Since Oligui Nguema has been endorsed by the Gabonese Democratic Party, he is, in a statistical sense, the most probable winner.

Secondly, prominent figures from the former regime who are now leading opposition actors criticised Oligui Nguema's premature announcement of the poll. According to his transition timeline, the election was to take place in August 2025. It is an old trick: calling quick elections to prevent the opposition from uniting behind a common candidate who can challenge the president.

Oversight

Drawing from its past experience as election observer in Gabon, the Gabonese Red Cross plans to mobilise a team of 200 volunteers, in addition to its staff. This team will supplement the limited human resources available during the 2023 operation to help the public authorities.

International observers from organisations such as the African Union and the United Nations are expected to monitor the elections to ensure they are free and fair, providing an additional layer of oversight.

Security measures are also heightened during the election period to maintain peace and order, enabling citizens to exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation.

If the referendum held in November 2024 is any indicator of what is to come, then foreign observers should expect a peaceful presidential election with a clear victory for the winner.

It promises to be a peaceful transition from military rule to civilian rule. This is especially so as the new government will be run by members of the former one.

Douglas Yates does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

By Douglas Yates, Professor of Political Science , American Graduate School in Paris (AGS)