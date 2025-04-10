ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo accommodated criticisms without threats and harassment — Ntim Fordjour

THU, 10 APR 2025

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour says former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo never harassed opposition lawmakers for demanding accountability.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee stressed that under the former president’s leadership, criticisms and calls for probes were tolerated without intimidation.

“In the eight years of extraordinary leadership of President Akufo-Addo, no opposition MP was harassed by the state security apparatus for demanding probes in the discharge of their parliamentary oversight,” the Assin South MP wrote in a social media post on Thursday, April 10.

“Every fierce criticism and demand for a probe by opposition MPs were graciously accommodated without threats and harassment,” he added.

His comment comes after operatives of the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) stormed his residence on Wednesday, April 9, in an attempt to arrest him.

Rev Ntim Fordjour, who has been at the centre of allegations about two suspected cocaine-laden flights that reportedly landed in Ghana last March, was nearly picked up.

The attempted arrest failed after New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters, members of the Minority Caucus, and the media arrived at the scene.

Describing the incident as a heightened form of repression, the lawmaker accused President John Mahama of presiding over a growing culture of intolerance.

