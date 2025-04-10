'This is beyond the culture of silence' — Ntim Fordjour reacts to his near-arrest

ModernGhana logo
THU, 10 APR 2025
Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament, has reacted to the presence of National Investigations Bureau (NIB) operatives at his residence.

The Assin South MP, who has championed allegations concerning two suspected cocaine-laden flights that reportedly landed in the country last March, was nearly arrested on Wednesday, April 9.

The attempted arrest was unsuccessful following the arrival of a mob of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters, members of the Minority Caucus, and the media.

Reacting in a social media post on Thursday, April 10, Rev Ntim Fordjour described the incident as a heightened form of repression.

“The level of intolerance demonstrated by President Mahama in his reaction to a press statement of the Minority Caucus simply demanding probes into various matters of urgent and serious public interest is unprecedented and a major setback in our democratic pursuit,” he stated.

“This is indeed beyond the culture of silence. Truth will stand always!” the post added.

The lawmaker stressed that under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration, such actions were never taken against opposition lawmakers.

“In the eight years of extraordinary leadership of President Akufo-Addo, no opposition MP was harassed by the state security apparatus for demanding probes in the discharge of their parliamentary oversight. Every fierce criticism and demand for a probe by opposition MPs were graciously accommodated without threats and harassment,” the MP claimed.

