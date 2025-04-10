ModernGhana logo
Suspicious flights: Rev. Ntim Fordjour not above investigations – Chiana-Paga MP

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
THU, 10 APR 2025

Nikyema Billa Alamzy, Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the National Intelligence Bureau’s (NIB) attempted arrest of Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM‘s Eyewitness News on Wednesday, April 9, Alamzy emphasised that no individual, including Fordjour, is above investigations.

Addressing the Minority’s reaction to the incident, Alamzy remarked, “They shouldn’t be crying more than they are supposed to.”

He referenced past instances where prominent figures, such as John Jinapor and Attorney General Dominic Ayine, faced similar situations. “What was his crime? His crime was that he came out with legal opinion,” Alamzy said of Ayine’s case.

Alamzy questioned the special treatment being demanded for Fordjour, stating, “The question is, who is Honourable Ntim? We were all in this country when they subjected the current president, and he made himself available for investigations. So if the whole president or former president can be investigated, then who is Honourable Ntim?”

This follows the minority foiling the NIB’s attempt to arrest the MP at his residence in Accra on Wednesday, April 9.

They criticised the government for the move and noted that they were not intimidated by such acctions.

—citinewsroom

