Education Free SHS: Double-track system to be scrapped by 2027 – Haruna Iddrisu
Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has revealed that the government is taking steps to phase out the Double-Track system at the Senior High School level by 2027.

He made this known during an engagement with members of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) at a meeting held in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Haruna Iddrisu explained that the government will undertake key reforms, including curriculum revisions and restructuring of the administration of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), to facilitate the process.

“We are working to revise the curriculum…If the government is to succeed in ending the double-track system, not later than Monday, you should have a board so that all expenditures are properly approved by the board.

“We expect that by the year 2027, the double-track system will be a thing of the past,” he stated.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to investing in education and human capital development, noting that the GETFund will continue to play a pivotal role in enhancing school infrastructure nationwide.

