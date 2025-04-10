NPP to proceed with disciplinary action against Adwoa Safo

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has confirmed that the party will proceed with disciplinary action against former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, despite the recent postponement of her scheduled hearing.

The confusion arose over the April 7, 2025, hearing at the party’s headquarters, where Adwoa Safo arrived to find that the Disciplinary Committee was not in session. She expressed frustration, stating that she had not been informed of any changes to the meeting schedule.

However, Haruna Mohammed clarified that formal notification of the postponement had been sent to Adwoa Safo’s legal representatives.

Speaking with Channel One Newsroom’s Frema Adunyame on Wednesday, April 9, Haruna Mohammed emphasized that disciplinary proceedings are not solely punitive but are intended to address and resolve internal party matters.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to due process in such cases.

“The whole essence is about postponement. They will still invite her. We all know that she’s a respected senior member of our party, and we will give her those particular protocol and respect,” he stated.

