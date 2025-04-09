ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Herd of animal puppets treks from Africa to Europe in climate action

By AFP
Africa The puppets aim to have crossed around 10 countries between central Africa and the Arctic by August. By Hardy BOPE (AFP)
WED, 09 APR 2025
The puppets aim to have crossed around 10 countries between central Africa and the Arctic by August. By Hardy BOPE (AFP)

A wildebeest, a gorilla and a giraffe were among the life-size puppets to begin a 20,000-kilometre (12,400-mile) trek across the globe Wednesday from the DR Congo capital, to raise awareness about migration due to climate change.

The animals are part of The Herds project and aim to have crossed around 10 countries between central Africa and the Arctic by August.

Their journey will take them through Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, France and Norway, among other countries.

"This project tries to give the public a powerful emotional sense of what's happening to the planet," project producer David Lan told AFP in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The trek includes "now 20, later 40, later 70 animals from all over west Africa, Morocco, Europe who are travelling to escape from the damage done to their ecosystem," he added.

It is financed by several European countries as well as private foundations.

The puppets are made of mostly recycled materials: cardboard for the skin and rubber for the joints, according to Siphokazi Mpofu, of the South African collective, Ukwanda Puppets, which created the first puppets.

"Some animals will die on the way," due to high humidity for instance, "just like in real life", Mpofu said.

As it travels, the herd will be joined by new puppets representing local species, such as vervet monkeys in Nigeria, wolves and red deer in Europe, and reindeer in Norway.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE

1 hour ago

Suspicious flight claims: Felix Kwakye is not a liar, I will defend my brother any day — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Suspicious flight claims: 'Felix Kwakye is not a liar, I will defend my brother ...

1 hour ago

Rev. Ntim Fordjour will never walk alone – Afenyo-Markin on blocking of NIB arrest 'Rev. Ntim Fordjour will never walk alone' – Afenyo-Markin on blocking of NIB ar...

2 hours ago

Over ten cars damaged, several injured in accident on Circle Ringway stretch Over ten cars damaged, several injured in accident on Circle Ringway stretch

2 hours ago

Upper West Regional Chief Imam gives Minister 72 hour ultimatum to retract, apologise over derogatory remarks about Muslims Upper West Regional Chief Imam gives Minister 72 hour ultimatum to retract, apol...

2 hours ago

China vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as trade war with U.S. escalates China vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as trade war with U.S. escalates

3 hours ago

Several injured in accident at Circle Several injured in accident at Circle

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo govt acquisition of Airtel Tigo with debt portfolio of $400 million disingenuous, unpatriotic– Sam George Akufo-Addo govt acquisition of Airtel Tigo with debt portfolio of $400 million d...

4 hours ago

Pilot of One Million Coders programme to be launched on April 16 — Sam George Pilot of One Million Coders programme to be launched on April 16 — Sam George

4 hours ago

Telcos with poor quality of service to face stiff fines — Sam George Telcos with poor quality of service to face stiff fines — Sam George

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line