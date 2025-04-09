Over ten cars damaged, several injured in accident on Circle Ringway stretch

A tragic road accident on Wednesday, April 9, along the Circle Ringway stretch caused chaos and significant traffic disruptions in the capital.

Eyewitnesses report that a pickup truck, loaded with cement blocks and bearing the registration number GX-3456-21, was descending from the Awudome overhead when the driver apparently lost control. The speeding truck collided with several vehicles along the busy stretch, causing extensive damage to more than ten cars.

Several people were injured, with at least two individuals reported to be in critical condition. Bystanders and emergency responders rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

Witnesses claim that the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene immediately after the crash and had not been located at the time of this report. Police officers arrived shortly after but did not offer immediate comment.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but investigations are expected to begin regarding the cause of the accident and the whereabouts of the runaway driver.

Motorists have been advised by the Ghana Police Service to use alternative routes as traffic continues to remain heavy in the area.