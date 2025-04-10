When Power Becomes a Threat - The Dangerous Rise of State Intimidation in Ghana

In every nation, there comes a time when the people must pause and ask: What kind of country are we becoming? Ghana, a beacon of hope for democracy in Africa, is no stranger to political drama or heated transitions. But what we are witnessing in recent times is not just politics—it is an alarming descent into fear-driven governance, cloaked in the name of justice and national security.

The signs are glaring. The red flags are waving—yet we stand still. Power, in its most brazen form, is growing out of control. And if we do not speak up now, we risk becoming passive spectators in a play we will one day regret.

Over the past few months, a pattern has emerged.

It is not hidden.

It’s not subtle.

It is visible, intentional, and deeply troubling.

High-profile individuals associated with the previous administration are being targeted in ways that violate the very principles of fairness, civility, and due process. To make them pay the price of a regime's vengeance. This isn’t about accountability; it’s about humiliation.

This is about sending a message: "Oppose us, and we will come for you." But the danger is—what happens when the oppressed become the oppressors?

The first chapter of this dangerous saga of a script was first read on February 11, 2025, when security operatives raided the private residence of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. No invitation. No warrant. No transparency. Just an unexpected invasion of privacy, with no respect for legality or dignity. The man who managed Ghana’s finances during one of its most turbulent economic periods was reduced to a suspect—not through a legal process, but through a spectacle. A former minister of finance, now a target—but where does it stop? Is this how we want to treat the architects of our nation’s economic story?

Barely a month later, on March 19, 2025, the same playbook was rolled out. This time, it was Dr. Ernest Addison, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana. His residence was raided in a similar fashion—aggressively, abruptly, and with no respect for protocol or personal dignity. These are not just names; these are people who held national office, served their country, made difficult decisions under difficult circumstances. They deserve scrutiny, yes—but not this circus.

The pattern didn’t end there, oh no, it escalated.

Then came April 5, 2025. Yakubu Issahaku, the former Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to ex-Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, made a chilling revelation: armed National Security operatives had raided his private residence in Sapeiman. Let us be clear—this is not a man who held executive power. He was an aide, a supporting staffer. Yet, his home was treated like a hideout for criminals. When people in the periphery of power are not spared, then who truly is safe? Who is next in line for this cruelty?

And now, just today—April 9, 2025—the state's hunger for intimidation reached the pulpit and parliament. Reverend Dr. Ntim Fordjour, a respected clergyman, statesman, and former Deputy Minister of Education, and now the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, narrowly escaped what many have described as an attempt to undermine his dignity. The situation escalated when unmarked vehicles and masked operatives surrounded his residence in a manner that evoked concern and fear. Though no official charges or clear reasons for this sudden action were provided, the aggressive nature of the operation created an atmosphere of intimidation. This was not an ordinary legal process—it felt more like a spectacle designed to exert power, silence dissent, and send a message to anyone questioning the status quo. It wasn’t just an arrest attempt; it was a show of brute force and designed to intimidate.

The stakes are high. What exactly is going on?

Where are we headed as a country when justice is replaced with ‘jungle’ tactics?

When houses become battlegrounds, and arrests feel more like abductions, can we still boast of democracy?

This is not justice. This is not due process. This is raw, unchecked power. And this is how empires fall—when fear replaces fairness, and brute force masquerades as law.

We must ask: What happened to the invitation for questioning?

What happened to transparency in investigations?

Where did dignity go?

Where did civility go? Where did the rule of law go?

We are setting a dangerous precedent.

Today, it is Ofori-Atta.

Tomorrow, it is Addison.

Then, it is Issahaku.

Then, it is Reverend Dr. Ntim Fordjour.

But who comes next?

Yes, who is next?

What happens when the winds of power change?

Will those who cheer today find their own doors kicked down in the name of national interest?

There is a reason for the Whistleblower Protection Act. There is a reason nations adopt democratic principles. It is because power, when left unchecked, can corrupt even the noblest intentions. And when a government begins to intimidate instead of invite, destroy instead of dialogue, and shame instead of summoning, it has lost the moral right to lead a free people.

The silence of the righteous is the loudest cry for justice. Those who screamed “abuse of power” yesterday are now mute, or worse, cheering on similar abuse because it now favours their side. But we must never forget: truth is not partisan, and justice is not seasonal. You don’t get to call out injustice only when it hurts you and stay silent when it serves you.

Power, no matter how deeply entrenched, is temporary.

The hands that hold it today will release it tomorrow.

The same tactics used to terrorize one generation will be recycled and turned on another. And when that day comes, may those who cheered these current actions be ready to clap again. When the storm subsides, will we find peace, or will we be left standing in ruins?

The jungle cannot govern the jungle, my people. This is not about being pro-party or anti-government. This is about standing up for what is right. Ghana must not become a country where power is used to punish. We must not allow silence to endorse tyranny. We must speak now—boldly, honestly, and consistently.

Because when the law becomes a weapon, we are all targets.

When justice is denied to some, it is denied to all.

And when power becomes a threat, it must be checked—before it is too late.

Ghana, we are at a crossroads. The winds of power are howling through the halls of our democracy, and if we do not act now, by condemning such actions in no uncertain terms, the storms might or will tear us apart. We are a peaceful country. But the once hallowed grounds of justice are being replaced by the mud of intimidation, and if we remain silent, we allow these winds to sweep away the very principles that hold our society together. We are one people. The fact that I belong to party A does not mean we are enemies because you belong to party B.

Now is the time to rise and speak about this political chess games where we allow political propaganda and intimidation erode our peace and unity.

Now is the time to demand that justice be more than just a word—it must be a promise, a sacred covenant between the people and the state. If we allow the abuses of today to stand unchallenged, we will regret it when tomorrow brings a new set of faces to power—faces who will look back at us and say, "You let it happen."

Ghana, we must speak.

We must speak out loud.

We must stand together.

Because when power becomes a threat, it is not just a threat to one man, one woman, or one family. It is a threat to all of us.

Let us hold hands and remind ourselves:

The law is our shield, and democracy is our sword.

When we wield both, we stand strong.

When we fail to, we fall.

That said, Probity and Accountability must not be sacrificed as well. But it must be done well according to the rule of law.

Long Live Ghana.

God Bless Us All.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana