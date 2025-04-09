ModernGhana logo
Upper West Regional Chief Imam gives Minister 72 hour ultimatum to retract, apologise over derogatory remarks about Muslims

  Wed, 09 Apr 2025
Upper West Regional Chief Imam gives Minister 72 hour ultimatum to retract, apologise over derogatory remarks about Muslims

Lawyer Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the Upper West Regional Minister, recently faced criticism from the Muslim community over remarks perceived as disrespectful towards Islamic practices.

In a video circulating widely, the Minister allegedly ridiculed the importance of the five daily prayers in Islam, claiming that only individuals without proper jobs can consistently observe them, suggesting that prayers can be combined at convenience because God would understand.

The comments drew strong backlash, prompting the Office of the Upper West Regional Chief Imam to issue a statement condemning the Minister’s remarks as insensitive, arrogant, and inflammatory

The Chief Imam demanded a full retraction and public apology within 72 hours, representing the Muslim community’s collective stance.

Before the deadline expired, Mr Puozuing took action, visiting various religious leaders alongside his delegation to extend an apology and seek reconciliation with the Muslim community in the Upper West Region.

