Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE

Concerned Elders of the NDC in the Atiwa East Constituency have strongly expressed their disapproval of any attempt to appoint Hon. Ernest Owusu Ntim, the Constituency Chairman, as the District Chief Executive for the area.

They have called on President John Dramani Mahama and other appointing authorities within the party to disregard any move to give him the position.

Their opposition stems from their belief that Ernest Owusu Ntim, who has served as party chairman since 2014, has not performed satisfactorily in the role. They argue that his performance has negatively impacted the membership and cohesion of the party.

In a petition to the President dated April 4, 2025, the spokesperson for the group, Mr. Edmund Bonsu, who also serves as the NDC branch chairman for Akyem Anyinam, alleged that the Chairman's over-authoritative approach towards party leaders in the constituency has led to division within the party ranks.

"Mr. Ernest Owusu Ntim has thrown his weight around, especially over some elders of the party, old executives and critics of his leadership and all parliamentary candidates who have stood on the party's ticket since 2014. These comrades have had to consistently face his irrational behavior. Besides, he lacks work etiquette that fosters comradeship," the petition stated.

On the issue of accountability, the group highlighted that the Chairman has hindered participatory democracy, negatively affecting the party’s electoral prospects.

Given these concerns, they have expressed the belief that the Chairman is unfit for the position of DCE.

"We urge the appointing authority to consider these concerns when making the final decision on who will become the DCE of the Atiwa East District," the petition concluded.