ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE

NDC Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE
WED, 09 APR 2025

Concerned Elders of the NDC in the Atiwa East Constituency have strongly expressed their disapproval of any attempt to appoint Hon. Ernest Owusu Ntim, the Constituency Chairman, as the District Chief Executive for the area.

They have called on President John Dramani Mahama and other appointing authorities within the party to disregard any move to give him the position.

Their opposition stems from their belief that Ernest Owusu Ntim, who has served as party chairman since 2014, has not performed satisfactorily in the role. They argue that his performance has negatively impacted the membership and cohesion of the party.

In a petition to the President dated April 4, 2025, the spokesperson for the group, Mr. Edmund Bonsu, who also serves as the NDC branch chairman for Akyem Anyinam, alleged that the Chairman's over-authoritative approach towards party leaders in the constituency has led to division within the party ranks.

"Mr. Ernest Owusu Ntim has thrown his weight around, especially over some elders of the party, old executives and critics of his leadership and all parliamentary candidates who have stood on the party's ticket since 2014. These comrades have had to consistently face his irrational behavior. Besides, he lacks work etiquette that fosters comradeship," the petition stated.

On the issue of accountability, the group highlighted that the Chairman has hindered participatory democracy, negatively affecting the party’s electoral prospects.

Given these concerns, they have expressed the belief that the Chairman is unfit for the position of DCE.

"We urge the appointing authority to consider these concerns when making the final decision on who will become the DCE of the Atiwa East District," the petition concluded.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE

1 hour ago

Suspicious flight claims: Felix Kwakye is not a liar, I will defend my brother any day — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Suspicious flight claims: 'Felix Kwakye is not a liar, I will defend my brother ...

1 hour ago

Rev. Ntim Fordjour will never walk alone – Afenyo-Markin on blocking of NIB arrest 'Rev. Ntim Fordjour will never walk alone' – Afenyo-Markin on blocking of NIB ar...

2 hours ago

Over ten cars damaged, several injured in accident on Circle Ringway stretch Over ten cars damaged, several injured in accident on Circle Ringway stretch

2 hours ago

Upper West Regional Chief Imam gives Minister 72 hour ultimatum to retract, apologise over derogatory remarks about Muslims Upper West Regional Chief Imam gives Minister 72 hour ultimatum to retract, apol...

2 hours ago

China vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as trade war with U.S. escalates China vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as trade war with U.S. escalates

3 hours ago

Several injured in accident at Circle Several injured in accident at Circle

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo govt acquisition of Airtel Tigo with debt portfolio of $400 million disingenuous, unpatriotic– Sam George Akufo-Addo govt acquisition of Airtel Tigo with debt portfolio of $400 million d...

4 hours ago

Pilot of One Million Coders programme to be launched on April 16 — Sam George Pilot of One Million Coders programme to be launched on April 16 — Sam George

4 hours ago

Telcos with poor quality of service to face stiff fines — Sam George Telcos with poor quality of service to face stiff fines — Sam George

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line