Loyalty Over Ideology: Haruna Mahama In The Spotlight

In the annals of political loyalty and personal sacrifice, Haruna Mahama’s decision stands as a rare and courageous act of maturity, principle, and vision.

By choosing to support President John Dramani Mahama’s political future, Haruna gave up not just friendships, but longstanding relationships with powerhouses like President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the late Jake Obetsebi Lamptey, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, and a secured role at The Statesman newspaper. These were not mere connections; they were family, political roots, and professional opportunity bound by years of trust and ideological alignment with the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition.

The price of that choice was steep. Haruna endured harsh criticism from friends, colleagues, family, and political commentators. Many labeled him a tribalist, an inward-looking opportunist who abandoned principle for tribal glory. They questioned his sense of loyalty, his values, and mocked him for being deserted by the very heights he once upheld.

But what many failed to understand was that this was not betrayal, it was bravery. It was a calculated act of conscience. A mature political statement that sometimes the future of a nation must come before personal comfort or inherited allegiance.

As someone who has walked beside Haruna through his rise in the NPP, I can testify that the sacrifices he made were real, and the opportunities he surrendered were substantial. He could have easily secured his place within the establishment.

This is why I urge all NDC sympathizers, leaders, and stakeholders to recognize this moment. To rally behind Haruna Mahama. This is the kind of political maturity and conviction that should be nurtured, rewarded, and replicated. If we cannot embrace and support those who give up everything for a cause, then we send a dangerous signal to the next generation of patriots: that sacrifice is futile.

Haruna’s decades in journalism, his political insight, and his unwavering commitment make him not only a worthy candidate for a communications Director role in any public or state organization they make him a symbol of loyalty redefined.

Haruna was key in promoting President Mahama's agenda in Gonjaland (Savannah Region) and beyond, especially through his influential platform at Nkilgi FM, which he manages. His vocal support for the President relentlessly secured votes.

Despite his tireless contributions, he’s yet to kiss an appointment letter. Some individuals ignore this matter, while others believe his patience is being tested. In Bole and the Savannah region, if his loyalty comes with an appointment, it will motivate the youth to reflect on their political choices. The question we must all ask is this: if a man can give up everything for the future of a cause he believes in he is a warrior in the frontlines.

By: Ken Braimah Geopolitical & Cybersecurity Analyst.

Columbus, Ohio, USA