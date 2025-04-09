ModernGhana logo
Let's take advantage, opportunities the dry season farming offers — Greenfaith Ghana

By Abdulai Abdul-Kadir || Upper East Region
The President of Greenfaith Ghana, Bolga Circle, and an irrigation farm owner, Madam Baan Felicia Atampoka, who is also a teacher, has urged the youth, women, and the general public to take dry-season farming seriously.

She emphasized that it offers a range of economic opportunities and has the potential to improve livelihoods.

She highlighted that dry-season farming boosts food production, creates job opportunities, strengthens the local economy, and enhances resilience to climate change. "I encourage everyone to get involved, learn new skills, and take calculated risks by investing in dry-season farming," Madam Atampoka advised.

Felicia shared that it was through farming that her father supported her education. Motivated by gratitude, she has committed to giving back by helping expand her father’s farming capabilities. "I decided to drill a mechanized borehole to enable my father to engage in dry-season farming, which I believe can be a game-changer for our community," she explained.

Madam Atampoka also stressed the government's vital role in promoting dry-season farming. She called for increased access to irrigation facilities, capacity-building programs for farmers, market opportunities, and better links between farmers and buyers. She further emphasized the importance of developing policies that regulate dry-season farming to enhance the agricultural sector nationwide.

As a young woman involved in irrigation farming for several years, Atampoka is urging other youth to seize this opportunity. She outlined the economic impacts of dry-season farming, including increased food production, job creation, local economic growth, income generation for farmers, improved food security, reduced poverty, and greater resilience to climate change.

"Dry-season farming has the potential to transform the lives of millions of people, particularly in rural communities," she added. "It is essential to promote sustainable agricultural practices that protect the environment while ensuring the benefits of dry-season farming are equitably distributed."

Madam Atampoka is therefore appealing to all relevant stakeholders, agencies, and NGOs to support dry-season farming initiatives by providing resources and expertise, especially in vulnerable communities in the Upper East Region, to improve livelihoods and create a prosperous society for all.

