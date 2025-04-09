Suspicious flights: Minority NPP blocks Ntim Fordjour’s attempted arrest by NIB, says 'we will not be cowed into silence'

The Minority in Parliament has strongly criticized what it calls an attempt to intimidate Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee, following his recent claims about suspicious activity at the Kotoka International Airport.

This comes after officials from the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) reportedly stormed the MP’s residence in Accra on Wednesday, April 9, in what is widely perceived as a failed attempt to arrest him.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour sparked political controversy earlier this week when he alleged that two unannounced flights had landed at the airport under suspicious circumstances, suggesting potential involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering. The government has since denied the claims, but the fallout continues to deepen.

Addressing the press shortly after the incident, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin described the NIB’s actions as "a blatant act of political intimidation" aimed at silencing parliamentary scrutiny.

He reaffirmed the Minority's support for Rev. Fordjour and warned against attempts to use state security agencies to suppress dissent.

“We will not be cowed into silence,” Afenyo-Markin declared. “Our colleague raised a legitimate national security concern. Rather than investigating the substance of his claim, the state is going after the whistleblower. That is unacceptable in a democracy.”

The Minority insists that any investigation into the MP's allegations must be conducted transparently and in accordance with due process. Afenyo-Markin further called on Ghanaians to remain vigilant and to support efforts to uphold accountability and justice.

The National Investigations Bureau has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the alleged arrest attempt.