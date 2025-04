An accident at Kwame Nkrumah Circle near the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Wednesday, April 9, has left several injured.

It involved a truck carrying cement blocks.



The truck was said to be descending from the Circle overhead area when it experienced a brake failure, leading to the incident.

Details about the extent of damage or injuries are yet to be confirmed, but the situation has caused significant disruption in the area.

-citinewsroom