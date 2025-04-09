Akufo-Addo govt acquisition of Airtel Tigo with debt portfolio of $400 million disingenuous, unpatriotic– Sam George

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has delivered a scathing assessment of the previous administration's handling of the Airtel Tigo acquisition, now rebranded as AT.

In a press briefing held in Accra on Wednesday, April 9, the Minister condemned the deal, describing it as a poorly thought-out move that has left the state-owned telecom company burdened with unsustainable debt and operational losses.

Sam George pointed to the reported $1 used to acquire the company as a symbol of the poor judgment that informed the transaction. “The previous government acquired Airtel Tigo and rebranded it as AT with a reported purchase of $1. Nothing could have been more disingenuous and unpatriotic,” he said.

He revealed that at the time of the takeover, the company was already heavily indebted. “When the company was bought, its debt portfolio stood at $400 million, and its revenues could not meet its monthly overheads,” he added.

According to the Minister, AT inherited aging infrastructure and outdated platforms that had been neglected by its former operators. “The core and dealing platforms have reached the end of life and both Bharti and Milicom, which operated Tigo, had failed to make any meaningful investments in both companies over the preceding five years,” he explained.

George criticized the decision to acquire the struggling telco as not only financially irresponsible but a clear indication of failed leadership. “The decision to step in at the time can best be described as ill-informed and reckless. It was an abdication of responsibility by the then administration and minister to the best interest of Ghana,” he asserted.

He further disclosed that, following a debt restructuring effort, AT's liabilities have been reduced to $200 million. Nonetheless, the company continues to record significant losses. “Today, after a debt restructuring arrangement, the debt portfolio at AT sits at about $200 million, rising every month as the company makes a monthly operating loss of GHS20 million. The bleeding needs to be thrashed, and urgent steps are underway to engage the company's creditors in negotiating haircuts to ensure the company's viability,” he noted.

Despite the dire financial outlook, Sam George reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rescuing the telecom provider, ensuring job security, and charting a sustainable path forward. “I will be updating the nation in the course of this quarter on the policy directions the ministry will be taking as the sole shareholder to ensure the security of the jobs of employees and the long-term survival of the business,” he stated.