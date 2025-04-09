ModernGhana logo
Pilot of One Million Coders programme to be launched on April 16 — Sam George

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, says the government will launch the One Million Coders Programme on April 16.

The initiative is one of the key promises made by President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

It aims to train one million young Ghanaians in digital skills to prepare them for opportunities in the fast-growing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) sectors.

Addressing the media at the Information Services Department in Accra on Wednesday, April 9, Sam George said his ministry has moved swiftly to turn the President’s vision into reality.

He announced that the programme would begin with a pilot phase across four regions: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, and Upper East.

“The Ministry will launch the programme with a pilot covering Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, and Upper East Regions on April 16th, with over 500 people from Accra, Bolga, Sunyani, and Kumasi expected to participate in the launch,” the Minister said.

He further stated that the initiative will be gender-inclusive, ensuring equal opportunities for males and females.

“The programme is inclusive by design, with an integrated 50/50 gender split,” he said. “Further, we would leverage our district assemblies and Community Information Centers in the subsequent implementation phase to ensure that the programme reaches every corner of Ghana, not just urban centres.”

Comments

Afajato | 4/9/2025 8:03:09 PM

Sam George you have to come out with your own ideas and stop copying the brain child of Dr Bawumia. Any innovation that is not your brain child will fail. Shameful

Comments2
