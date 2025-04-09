ModernGhana logo
“Why is NDC government neglecting us?” Residents in Ntrubo ask

  Wed, 09 Apr 2025
The Ntrubo community in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region has expressed their displeasure over perceived government neglect of the area and its people.

Community members said despite their long-standing loyalty to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) they had not been offered appointments and neglected in the provision of essential services.

According to them, the Ntrubo community have remained steadfast in support of the NDC since the era of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta South Gershon Gbediame, who served for 20 years without a single ministerial appointment, leaving them feeling abandoned.

Mr. Maxwell Joko, addressing the media at a press conference, said they feel marginalised due to the absence of government appointments since 1992, with no deputy ministerial appointments despite their consistent support for the NDC.

He also mentioned that the residents are also frustrated with the deplorable condition of their roads, hindering access to essential services and economic opportunities.

They are calling on the government to establish a nursing college or a modern Senior High School in their community to promote development and provide better educational opportunities.

They, however, called on the government to prioritise their needs and invest in their development.

GNA

