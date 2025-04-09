ModernGhana logo
Wed, 09 Apr 2025 Commodity News

COCOBOD maintains producer price amid Côte d’Ivoire increase, promises future review

  Wed, 09 Apr 2025
COCOBOD maintains producer price amid Cte d’Ivoire increase, promises future review

Despite a recent increase in cocoa producer prices in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana’s Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced it will maintain the current producer price for the 2025/26 cocoa season.

In a letter addressed to the Licensed Cocoa Buyers’ Association of Ghana (LICOBAG) dated April 8, 2025, COCOBOD stated that the decision follows a comprehensive review of the operational and financial implications for the local cocoa industry.

The notice, signed by Dr. James Kofi Kutsoati, Acting Deputy Chief Executive for Operations, assured stakeholders that management is still committed to revisiting the issue. “Management will, however, consider the review of producer price, fees and margins for stakeholders for the 2025/26 cocoa season,” the letter said.

The move comes at a time when cocoa producers across the region are grappling with rising input costs and fluctuating global market prices. Industry observers had speculated that Ghana would follow Côte d’Ivoire’s lead in adjusting prices upwards to support farmers and sustain competitiveness.

However, COCOBOD's decision suggests a cautious approach focused on long-term industry stability. The board emphasized that its decision was based on careful assessment of financial sustainability and operational challenges.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions within the cocoa sector. While some farmers are disappointed by the lack of immediate price increases, others view the pending review as a positive step.

The board has urged all stakeholders to take note of the decision and operate accordingly as further consultations are expected in the coming months.

COCOBOD’s management has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of cocoa farmers and the overall health of Ghana’s cocoa industry.

Comments

A CONCERN CITIZEN | 4/9/2025 5:30:15 PM

Where's Hon Eric Opoku, the Minister of Agriculture? We haven't forgotten what he said, when the then Govt increased the cocoa price to it's current state.

