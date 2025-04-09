'Nobody should blame me' — Mahama Ayariga condemns latest Police shooting in Bawku

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central and Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has strongly condemned the actions of law enforcement officers involved in the shooting of youth in Bawku on Tuesday, April 9, 2025.

In a press release issued from Parliament House, Ayariga distanced himself from any operational decisions made by the police, making it clear that he neither directs nor controls law enforcement activities in the area.

“I totally condemn the actions of the police in shooting some youth in Bawku today,” Ayariga stated. He further clarified, “I have never had any discussion with any police and directed them to allow anyone to attend any market or purchase anything from anyone. Such matters are not my responsibility.”

The MP emphasized that matters of policing fall strictly under the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies and that individual officers' actions cannot be attributed to him. “No decision of a law enforcement officer should be blamed on me because I don’t control them operationally,” he added.

In his statement, Ayariga advised law enforcement authorities to collaborate with traditional leadership in the region, specifically Abugrago Azoka II, the Zugran and overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Area, to help maintain peace and order.

The incident, which has added to the already tense security situation in Bawku, has sparked public outcry and concern over the use of force by security personnel in conflict-prone areas.

This is not the first time Bawku has witnessed such unrest. The area has long struggled with ethnic tensions and violence, prompting repeated interventions by the government and security forces.

As calls grow for accountability and transparency in the aftermath of the shooting, Ayariga’s statement seeks to both denounce the violence and reinforce the need for law enforcement to act within the bounds of their professional mandate.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to issue an official response regarding the incident.