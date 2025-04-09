ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Nobody should blame me' — Mahama Ayariga condemns latest Police shooting in Bawku

  Wed, 09 Apr 2025
Headlines Member of Parliament for Bawku Central and Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga
WED, 09 APR 2025
Member of Parliament for Bawku Central and Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central and Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has strongly condemned the actions of law enforcement officers involved in the shooting of youth in Bawku on Tuesday, April 9, 2025.

In a press release issued from Parliament House, Ayariga distanced himself from any operational decisions made by the police, making it clear that he neither directs nor controls law enforcement activities in the area.

“I totally condemn the actions of the police in shooting some youth in Bawku today,” Ayariga stated. He further clarified, “I have never had any discussion with any police and directed them to allow anyone to attend any market or purchase anything from anyone. Such matters are not my responsibility.”

The MP emphasized that matters of policing fall strictly under the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies and that individual officers' actions cannot be attributed to him. “No decision of a law enforcement officer should be blamed on me because I don’t control them operationally,” he added.

In his statement, Ayariga advised law enforcement authorities to collaborate with traditional leadership in the region, specifically Abugrago Azoka II, the Zugran and overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Area, to help maintain peace and order.

The incident, which has added to the already tense security situation in Bawku, has sparked public outcry and concern over the use of force by security personnel in conflict-prone areas.

This is not the first time Bawku has witnessed such unrest. The area has long struggled with ethnic tensions and violence, prompting repeated interventions by the government and security forces.

As calls grow for accountability and transparency in the aftermath of the shooting, Ayariga’s statement seeks to both denounce the violence and reinforce the need for law enforcement to act within the bounds of their professional mandate.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to issue an official response regarding the incident.

49202551411-j5eq27t2gb-photo-2025-04-09-13-44-26

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

COCOBOD maintains producer price amid Cte d’Ivoire increase, promises future review COCOBOD maintains producer price amid Côte d’Ivoire increase, promises future re...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central and Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga 'Nobody should blame me' — Mahama Ayariga condemns latest Police shooting in Baw...

2 hours ago

NIB officials storm Ntim Fordjour’s residence to arrest him – Justin Kodua alleges NIB officials storm Ntim Fordjour’s residence to arrest him – Justin Kodua alleg...

2 hours ago

Supreme Court adjourns prima facie petition case on Chief Justice’s removal indefinitely Supreme Court adjourns prima facie petition case on Chief Justice’s removal inde...

2 hours ago

National Cathedral secretariat dissolved National Cathedral secretariat dissolved

2 hours ago

Bolgatanga Airport: GACL inspects construction site at Anateem, to be completed by end of 2025 Bolgatanga Airport: GACL inspects construction site at Anateem, to be completed ...

3 hours ago

Scrapping E-levy will promote digital financial inclusion – President Mahama Scrapping E-levy will promote digital financial inclusion – President Mahama

3 hours ago

Demonstrate China’s superior quality — Ibrahim Mahama urges Chinese businesses in Ghana Demonstrate China’s superior quality — Ibrahim Mahama urges Chinese businesses i...

3 hours ago

Gyakye Quayson freed, acquitted of perjury and forgery charges Gyakye Quayson freed, acquitted of perjury and forgery charges

3 hours ago

The Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Veep didn’t bypass local hospitals to seek medical care abroad — Kwakye Ofosu

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line