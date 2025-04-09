A legacy of happiness for the good people of Imo state

'Happiness' which is sometimes an enigmatic concept, is often a deeply rooted emotion in human well-being, security, and opportunity. It is not something that can be decreed into existence, legislated into reality, or fabricated through cosmetic governmental constructs. Yet, in Imo state, we witnessed in the years Rochas Okorocha was governor of the state what can only be described as a bewildering attempt at institutionalising happiness through the creation of a Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment. While the very name of this ministry evoked curiosity, its practical application and its pronouncements generated significant pulic discourse at the time, much of it critical.

One of the most controversial developments from that ministry came when, Mrs Ololo, Commissioner for Happiness in the Okorocha-led government of the state reportedly urged men in the state to begin marrying more than one wife. The supposed reason for this proposal was to reduce the increasing number of unmarried women in the state who were allegedly eager to marry and raise their own families. While the intention behind the statement might seem like an attempt to offer a “solution” to a perceived social challenge, it raised more fundamental questions about governance, priority setting, and the concept of public happiness.

One would have loved to ask: what was the rationale behind the establishment of a Ministry of Happiness? Was it a sincere attempt to enhance the emotional well-being of citizens, or was it merely a political manipulation — another avenue for disbursing public funds to reward party loyalists?

In a state that was, and still is, plagued with youth unemployment, infrastructural decay, and rising insecurity, the creation of such a ministry appeared disconnected from the pressing realities facing everyday citizens. If the government of Owelle Rochas Okorocha truly desired to promote happiness among Imo people, it should have tackled the root causes of unhappiness—not manufacture superficial outlets that failed to address underlying issues. It should have understood that public happiness was deeply tied to socio-economic progress, not symbolic gestures.

Happiness is not, by any stretch of the imagination, an abstract goal. It is the product of effective governance. A government that provides its citizens with basic necessities of life like employment, education, healthcare, security, and reliable infrastructure will inevitably create a happy population.

Although, Governor Hope Uzodinma saw no need for the ministry to continue existing in his government and scrapped it, if the current Imo state government, under his leadership still truly seeks to leave a legacy of happiness for the people of Imo at the end of his tenure, then it must focus its efforts on youth empowerment. The rising number of unemployed young men and women in Imo state is not just a statistical concern—it is a ticking time bomb. These young people are the backbone of the state’s future, and their disillusionment poses a grave danger to social cohesion. Therefore, the government should invest more in job creation by supporting industries, especially those that have to deal with agriculture, technology, and light manufacturing. By encouraging apprenticeship programmes and vocational training, the government can equip the youth with skills that will make them self-reliant and productive.

Education is another cornerstone of happiness. The government must equip public schools with modern facilities, ensure the availability of trained and motivated teachers, and make school fees affordable, especially for families living below the poverty line. More importantly, it must introduce bursaries and scholarship schemes that give every child a fair chance, regardless of background. Without education, dreams are cut short, and happiness becomes a mirage.

In most of the rural areas of Imo State, roads are virtually impassable. Farmers struggle to transport their produce to the cities, thereby losing value and profit. An effective road network that links the agricultural-producing rural communities to urban consuming areas would not only enhance trade but would uplift thousands of rural families. That is one true path that can lead to happiness—seeing one’s labour yield results.

The government should also consider that clean drinking water is the dire need of the greater number of Imo citizens, especially those in the rural areas. In the 21st century, it is a shame that many communities still depend on contaminated streams and stagnant sources for their water supply. A government that provides clean, safe, and accessible water to its people builds a healthier, happier and more hopeful citizenry. Also essential are affordable transport and electricity. In a state where transport fares fluctuate wildly due to fuel scarcity or poor road conditions, the working class often spends the bulk of their income on movement alone. If the government can peg down transportation costs and stabilise electricity supply—especially for small businesses—there would be a massive economic ripple effect. Small businesses would grow, employment opportunities would rise, and families would have more disposable income. Again, real happiness can emerge from here for the people.

The idea of encouraging men to marry more than one wife, as floated by Okorocha's Commissioner for Happiness, must be interrogated with logic, not sentiment. While it is true that many women in the state desire marriage and family life, promoting polygamy as a solution would have been not only simplistic but also problematic. First, the socio-religious values of the people should have been put into consideration. Most Imo people are Christians, and Christianity frowns at polygamous family life. Promoting it officially not only offended the sensibilities of the majority but also contradicted long-held moral teachings.

Second, polygamy could not reasonably have been a sustainable economic model, especially in an environment where most men could not even afford to take care of one wife, let alone multiple spouses. Marriage is not merely a social arrangement—it comes with responsibilities: feeding, shelter, healthcare, education for children, and emotional support. A man who could not have afforded these for one family unit would certainly be ill-equipped to handle more.

But if the government of Rochas Okorocha was truly serious about this idea, then it should have backed it up with a more concrete policy. The state should have provided marriage grants for willing men and women, financed their weddings, and supported their businesses. But even this would have raised further questions: would there be a budget line for polygamous grants? Would the government train these men and women in parenting and business management? Would it provide free education for the children from these unions? And most importantly, was this really the priority of the people?

That proposal by Okorocha's commissioner was not only tone-deaf—it was an insult to the intelligence of the Imo electorate. It sought to mask governance failure with cultural antics. If the government truly believed in its new-found vision of social engineering through polygamy, then it should have led by example. Rochas Okorocha who was the governor of Imo State at the time, being the number one citizen, should have taken a second wife publicly. Only then would he have demonstrated commitment to the proposal. This is what leadership by example entails. Otherwise, it would have been seen as a classic case of “do as I say, not as I do”.

Happiness, when examined in the context of governance, has a cost. It involves targeted investment in people, in infrastructure, in education, and in industry. It is not something that can be outsourced to a ministry that lacks a clear mandate or deliverables. Rather than waste scarce resources on maintaining a ministry whose impact is neither measurable nor tangible, the Imo state government under Senator Hope Uzodinma decided to channel those funds into strategic programmes. Under Uzodinma's watch, what could have been the Happiness Ministry’s annual allocation was used to provide scholarships for poor but brilliant students, support widow empowerment schemes, set up cottage industries in rural areas, and to equip primary healthcare centres.

Let us assume, hypothetically, that Rochas Okorocha's government's encouragement of polygamy resulted in a population boom. What next? Where would jobs have come from to fix the boom? How would the state have educated the children? How would it have provided quality healthcare, housing, and social amenities? A responsible government plans for the long term. It does not invite social changes that it is unprepared to handle. When population growth is unplanned, it can worsen poverty levels, unemployment situations, and insecurity. Real happiness for the people of Imo State will not come from slogans or ministries. It can only come from waking up to good roads, from sending children to school without fearing the fees, from doing honest work and earning a living, from not going to bed hungry, from not living in fear of crime, from feeling heard and represented by their leaders. It is about having hospitals that work, businesses that grow, and leaders that inspire.

So, what kind of legacy would the government of Governor Uzodinma want to leave for future generations of Imo citizens? One that will be remembered for controversial social policies or one that truly transformed the lives of its people?

A good legacy would involve revamping public schools and ensuring that every child receives quality education. A good legacy would involve mechanising agriculture to feed the state and export surplus. A good legacy would consolidate a thriving economy with opportunities for all—where being a citizen of Imo State becomes a badge of pride, not a burden. A legacy of happiness is not an abstract ideal. It is achievable. But it requires sincerity, commitment, and the political will to invest in people, not propaganda. If the current government of Imo State is truly serious about making its people happy, then it must abandon distractions and focus on the fundamentals: jobs, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social justice. The people of Imo deserve more than policies that make headlines—they deserve policies that change lives. Only then can the state claim to be building a legacy of happiness worth remembering.