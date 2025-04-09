Adane George gets 100% endorsement as DCE for Jaman North

Assembly members of the Jaman North District have unanimously confirmed Adane George as the new District Chief Executive (DCE), giving him a resounding 100% endorsement.

All 39 members of the Assembly voted in favour of the President’s nominee during an election conducted by the District Electoral Commission, reflecting unanimous support for his appointment.

Adane George, 55, holds a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Education, Winneba. Prior to his nomination, he served as the Head of Monitoring and Supervision at the Jaman North District Education Office.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. George expressed gratitude to the President for the confidence placed in him and pledged to lead with integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“I am fully committed to justifying the trust reposed in me by serving the people of Jaman North with integrity, transparency, and accountability,” he said.

Outlining his vision, the new DCE said he aims to build a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous district where every resident can access quality education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic opportunities. His mission, he noted, is to provide responsive and effective leadership, promote sustainable development, and ensure that Jaman North remains a desirable place to live, work, and thrive.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kwans Abel was elected as the new Presiding Member of the Jaman North District Assembly, securing 73.17% of the votes.

Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa, in his remarks, described Adane George as a proactive and committed leader who would drive the President’s development agenda of resetting Ghana. He urged Assembly members, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders to support the new DCE in delivering on the district’s development goals.

“The support of traditional authorities and the community will be vital in realizing the vision of bringing progress to Jaman North,” the Minister added.