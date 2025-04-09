ModernGhana logo
“Kwahu is ready to host you” — Mpraeso MP, security agencies assure Ghanaians

By Davis Ansah Opoku ll MP for Mpraeso
WED, 09 APR 2025

In collaboration with key security agencies, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Hon. Davis Ansah Opoku, has assured the public of a peaceful and safe Easter celebration in Kwahu.

At a press briefing earlier today, Hon. Opoku emphasised that all necessary preparations have been made to welcome the thousands of visitors expected to travel to the Eastern Region for the annual Kwahu Easter festivities.

“Kwahu is peaceful, and Kwahu is ready,” the MP affirmed. “We are excited to host Ghanaians and international guests alike. The security services, emergency responders, and local authorities are working together to deliver a safe, vibrant, and memorable experience.”

The Eastern North Regional Police Commander, DCOP Isaac Asante, echoed the MP’s confidence, revealing that over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed throughout the Kwahu enclave during the celebrations. “The region is calm, and we will maintain law and order throughout Easter. We are committed to protecting lives and property,” he stated.

In addition, the Ghana Ambulance Service has outlined an extensive emergency response plan, including the deployment of additional ambulances, first responders, and mobile health teams across major activity zones.

Hon. Opoku also highlighted key attractions and developmental activities for the festivities. Chief among them is the second edition of the Kwahu Business Forum, which aims to create investment opportunities and drive sustainable growth in the region. “The forum will serve as a platform to promote local businesses and forge strategic partnerships. Kwahu is not just about fun – it’s about opportunity,” he stated.

The MP further encouraged visitors to explore the renowned paragliding sites, which have been enhanced to provide a superior adventure tourism experience. “Kwahu is home to Ghana’s premier paragliding event, and this year’s edition promises to be the best yet,” he noted.

As the Easter festivities approach, Kwahu stands ready with peace, safety, and celebration at the heart of the experience. “This is more than a festival — it’s a homecoming. Kwahu will host you,” Hon. Opoku declared.

