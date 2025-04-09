Mahama Government Must Honour 2024 Campaign Promises and Increase Cocoa Prices

I am deeply concerned by the Ghana Cocoa Board’s (COCOBOD) recent decision to maintain the current producer price of cocoa at GHS3,100 per bag for the 2025/2026 season. This decision flies in the face of clear campaign promises made by President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 elections.

During the campaign, Hon. Eric Opoku, now Minister for Food and Agriculture, boldly declared:

“We will ensure that cocoa farmers are paid not less than 70% of the world market price. That is the only way to sustain production and reward the hard work of our farmers.”

— Hon. Eric Opoku, February 2024

Similarly, President John Dramani Mahama strongly criticized the Akufo-Addo administration at the time, stating:

“Even though the world market price of cocoa has reached a 46-year high of $3,600 per tonne, the farmer is being paid only GH¢1,308 per bag—just 52.7% of the FOB price. In 2016 under my administration, we gave them 66.06%.”

— John Dramani Mahama, November 2024 (Graphic Online)

Now that the NDC is in power, these same voices have gone silent on their commitment. At a time when cocoa prices on the international market have soared to around $3,600 per tonne, the government is offering Ghanaian cocoa farmers GHS3,100 per bag, a price that contradicts their 70% pledge and disrespects the hardworking farmers who drive Ghana’s economy.

Even the current Finance Minister, Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson, in his post-budget statement, acknowledged the dire state of the economy and pledged “shock therapy” to reduce public expenditure. But I ask: should that shock be at the expense of cocoa farmers? The people who sustain this nation’s largest foreign exchange earner?

Let us remember that under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cocoa prices were increased three times during his tenure:

September 2020: From GHS515 to GHS660 per bag (a 28% increase)

September 2023: From GHS800 to GHS1,308 per bag

April 2024: From GHS1,308 to GHS2,070 per bag

Later in 2024: Increased again to GHS3,100 per bag

The record is clear: the previous government consistently reviewed cocoa prices upward in line with global trends and in respect for farmers. What excuse does this new administration have?

If the world market price is rising and the campaign promise was 70% of that, the math is simple: increase the cocoa price or admit to deceiving the Ghanaian farmer.

I therefore call on President Mahama, Hon. Eric Opoku, and COCOBOD to immediately revisit this decision and announce a fair increment to the producer price of cocoa, in keeping with their word. Respect the Ghanaian farmer. Honour your promises. Restore trust.

Ghanaians are watching. Cocoa farmers will not forget.

Nana Moses