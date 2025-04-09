ModernGhana logo
Scrapping E-levy will promote digital financial inclusion – President Mahama

  Wed, 09 Apr 2025
President John Dramani Mahama has explained the decision to abolish the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy), calling it a calculated step to promote the growth of digital financial services in Ghana.

Speaking at the Czech-Ghana Business Cooperation Seminar at the Mövenpick Hotel on Wednesday, April 8, President Mahama highlighted the move as part of broader efforts to create a more inclusive and efficient digital economy.

“In financial and digital services, Ghana is undergoing a rapid digital transformation. The recent repeal of the e-levy on electronic transactions, among other taxes, promises further growth and inclusion in digital financial services,” President Mahama stated.

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
