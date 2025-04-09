ModernGhana logo
Demonstrate China's superior quality — Ibrahim Mahama urges Chinese businesses in Ghana

  Wed, 09 Apr 2025
Mr Ibrahim Mahama, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineers and Planners Company Ltd, has challenged Chinese companies to champion China's superior quality of products and business operations in Ghana.

“It's a common perception that Chinese inferior goods and equipment are inferior, Chinese has a poor safety status, and Chinese companies are noted for degradation of the environment. But I have worked with Chinese companies, and I know that not all of those are true,” he said.

Mr Mahama, a prominent entrepreneur, said this in remarks made, on his behalf, at the inauguration of the Association of China-Ghana Mining (ACGM) and China-Ghana Mining LBG Community Development Fund, in Accra.

The Association comprises major Chinese mining companies and mining services companies.

“We all know what China has done in Ghana and on the continent, very good things, but we still hear some bad things about China. We have to work on that as an evolution,” he stated.

He urged the Association to embark on a massive educational campaign for Ghanaians to know and appreciate the contributions of Chinese companies to the country's development drive.

“The era is now. You have your footprint in Ghana, and you can demonstrate that on the margins that we run.

49202524144-i41p266ffa-9b2639bf-2dec-420a-9d28-c2cb49b906711100o-1024x683.jpeg

“We testify that Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd, for example, is doing a good job in terms of safety and following the regulations.

“We want all Chinese companies in Ghana to follow suit and be law abiding,” he said.

Mr Mahama called for increased transfer of knowledge, technology, and innovation to support Ghana's new path of producing high quality finished goods to the world.

“China and Chinese companies should accept this era when Ghana is inventing the champions in the mining industry and supply finished goods to the industry, to the world.

“Collaborate and respect the localisation concept of Ghana,” he said.

He expressed his confidence that doing so would enable Chinese companies operating in Ghana to reap better benefits.

49202524145-8eu2xkjwvr-98101c6b-a98b-4910-96bf-2cd7368760dd1100o-1024x683.jpeg

Mr Tong Defa, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, called on businesses from his country to support sustainable development, particularly, within Ghana's mining sector.

“Ghana's lush forests and clear waters are as valuable as gold and silver,” he said, urging Chinese companies to ensure that they protected the country's ecological environment.

Ambassador Tong also urged the Association to guide its members to strictly comply with Ghanaian laws and regulations and establish a positive image of Chinese enterprises in the country.

He said it was important for Chinese companies to create more local jobs, increase the added value of minerals, and bolster healthy development of the mining sector to promote bilateral cooperation.

49202524145-txobredq5l-7a78751e-db24-4c7b-bba2-3f3933e05b5c1100o-1024x683.jpeg

Mr Tang ZhenJiang, Chairman of ACGM, pledged the Association's core mission of promoting responsible mining, technological innovation, and community-driven development.

He emphasised its commitment to work closely with the Ministries of Lands and Natural Resources and Youth Development to engage Ghanaian youth through a cooperative system.

“Through this Association, we will unify industry consensus, fulfil social responsibilities, and empower communities,” he said, adding that, “Together, we will write a remarkable new chapter in China-Ghana collaboration.”

Mr Tang announced plans to support the Government's fight against illegal mining and contribute to job creation for the youth with the newly established China-Ghana Mining Community Development Fund.

Other members of the Association's Executive include Mr. Kevin Chen, Secretary General (Golden Star Wassa, a subsidiary of Chifeng Gold), and three Deputy Chairmen: Mr. Kevin Wu of JH Resources Exploration Limited, Mr. Libin Xu of Ghana Manganese Company Limited, and Mr. Qingming Tang of Earl International Mining Ltd.

GNA

