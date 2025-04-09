ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tom Cruise brings final chapter of 'Mission: Impossible' to Cannes

By Ollia Horton with RFI
Europe Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP - Joel C Ryan
WED, 09 APR 2025
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP - Joel C Ryan

Three years after his last appearance on the Croisette, Tom Cruise will return to the Cannes Film Festival to present the latest and final installment of the blockbuster franchise Mission: Impossible. Entitled The Final Reckoning, it premieres on 14 May, before a worldwide release in cinemas the following week.

"After nearly three decades of thrills, stunts and twists, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience," Cannes festival organisers said in a statement.

The eighth film in the action spy series is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023).

Its release was delayed due in part to a massive union strike, which saw many in the movie business down tools to protest over streaming rights and protection in the face of artificial intelligence. 

The trailer had garnered more than eight million views a day after it was posted online by Paramount.

 

Cannes in Cruise control


In it, the 62-year-old actor asks his loved ones to trust him "one last time" as he prepares to confront the dangerous artificial intelligence program called The Entity.

"Every choice, every mission, has led here," Cruise, told his seven million followers on social media.

Originally a long-running television series, the first Mission: Impossible film was released in 1996, with Cruise in the role of Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Mission Force (IMF).

In The Final Reckoning, Cruise is joined by an ensemble cast, including Luther Stickell (played by Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (played by Simon Pegg), who have recurring roles.

Stunts galore

On top of playing the lead role, Cruise is a producer for the film, which was directed by long-time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote the script with Erik Jendresen.

This is Cruise's third appearance at the Cannes Film Festival after Ron Howard's Far and Away (1992) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

The American actor was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or in 2022 for his entire career and held a masterclass.

His red carpet appearance was made unforgettable by an arrival in a helicopter, followed by a fly-over of the French military squadron.

Postcard from Cannes #2: He came, he saw, he conquered - and received an honorary Palme d'Or

France has a special magnetic pull for the actor, who filmed stunts for the opening scenes of Mission Impossible 6 (Fallout) in Paris.

He came back for more action in the French capital in 2024, lowered down by a helicopter into the Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.

Once on stage, he jumped onto a "magic" motorcycle to bring the Olympic flag to 2028 host city Los Angeles.

Countdown is on

With just one month to go until the Cannes festival opening night, fans and pundits alike are eagerly awaiting more information on the other carpet talent for this year's event.

The head of the jury this year is French screen legend Juliette Binoche, who will hand out the famed Palme d'Or for best film.

Around 20 movies are set to compete in the top category, looking to emulate the success of last year's winner, Anora by Sean Baker.

On Monday, Cannes organisers announced that Robert De Niro, star of Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and Godfather Part II, would be given an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony on 13 May.

You presenting to me? De Niro to receive honorary award at Cannes Film Festival

Among the other festival veterans tipped to return, Terrence Malick, (Palme d'Or for The Tree of Life) Jim Jarmusch and Wes Anderson.

Experts have also suggested the new master of American horror, Ari Aster (Hereditary and Midsommar) could make his Cannes debut with a movie starring Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone.

Cannes president Iris Knobloch and long-time director Thierry Fremaux will unveil the selection of in-competition films and other major premieres at a press conference in Paris on Thursday.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Bolgatanga Airport: GACL inspects construction site at Anateem, to be completed by end of 2025 Bolgatanga Airport: GACL inspects construction site at Anateem, to be completed ...

39 minutes ago

Scrapping E-levy will promote digital financial inclusion – President Mahama Scrapping E-levy will promote digital financial inclusion – President Mahama

39 minutes ago

Demonstrate China’s superior quality — Ibrahim Mahama urges Chinese businesses in Ghana Demonstrate China’s superior quality — Ibrahim Mahama urges Chinese businesses i...

1 hour ago

Gyakye Quayson freed, acquitted of perjury and forgery charges Gyakye Quayson freed, acquitted of perjury and forgery charges

1 hour ago

The Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Veep didn’t bypass local hospitals to seek medical care abroad — Kwakye Ofosu

3 hours ago

April 9: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.86 on average April 9: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.86 on average

3 hours ago

Ama Pratt, Press Secretary and Spokesperson to Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Suspicious flights: You can’t accuse government and go free — Ama Pratt to Ntim ...

3 hours ago

Communications Director for the 2024 NPP flagbearer campaign, Miracles Aboagye ‘NDC scammed an entire country over galamsey’ — Miracles Aboagye

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour Suspicious flights: 'We will arrest you if you don’t corporate with us' – NACOC ...

4 hours ago

Suspicious flights: Ntim Fordjour’s interrogation will be public – Kwakye Ofosu Suspicious flights: Ntim Fordjour’s interrogation will be public – Kwakye Ofosu

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line