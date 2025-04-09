Tom Cruise brings final chapter of 'Mission: Impossible' to Cannes

Three years after his last appearance on the Croisette, Tom Cruise will return to the Cannes Film Festival to present the latest and final installment of the blockbuster franchise Mission: Impossible. Entitled The Final Reckoning, it premieres on 14 May, before a worldwide release in cinemas the following week.

"After nearly three decades of thrills, stunts and twists, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience," Cannes festival organisers said in a statement.

The eighth film in the action spy series is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023).

Its release was delayed due in part to a massive union strike, which saw many in the movie business down tools to protest over streaming rights and protection in the face of artificial intelligence.

The trailer had garnered more than eight million views a day after it was posted online by Paramount.

Cannes in Cruise control

In it, the 62-year-old actor asks his loved ones to trust him "one last time" as he prepares to confront the dangerous artificial intelligence program called The Entity.

"Every choice, every mission, has led here," Cruise, told his seven million followers on social media.

Originally a long-running television series, the first Mission: Impossible film was released in 1996, with Cruise in the role of Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Mission Force (IMF).

In The Final Reckoning, Cruise is joined by an ensemble cast, including Luther Stickell (played by Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (played by Simon Pegg), who have recurring roles.

Stunts galore

On top of playing the lead role, Cruise is a producer for the film, which was directed by long-time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote the script with Erik Jendresen.

This is Cruise's third appearance at the Cannes Film Festival after Ron Howard's Far and Away (1992) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

The American actor was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or in 2022 for his entire career and held a masterclass.

His red carpet appearance was made unforgettable by an arrival in a helicopter, followed by a fly-over of the French military squadron.

France has a special magnetic pull for the actor, who filmed stunts for the opening scenes of Mission Impossible 6 (Fallout) in Paris.

He came back for more action in the French capital in 2024, lowered down by a helicopter into the Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.

Once on stage, he jumped onto a "magic" motorcycle to bring the Olympic flag to 2028 host city Los Angeles.

Countdown is on

With just one month to go until the Cannes festival opening night, fans and pundits alike are eagerly awaiting more information on the other carpet talent for this year's event.

The head of the jury this year is French screen legend Juliette Binoche, who will hand out the famed Palme d'Or for best film.

Around 20 movies are set to compete in the top category, looking to emulate the success of last year's winner, Anora by Sean Baker.

On Monday, Cannes organisers announced that Robert De Niro, star of Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and Godfather Part II, would be given an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony on 13 May.

Among the other festival veterans tipped to return, Terrence Malick, (Palme d'Or for The Tree of Life) Jim Jarmusch and Wes Anderson.

Experts have also suggested the new master of American horror, Ari Aster (Hereditary and Midsommar) could make his Cannes debut with a movie starring Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone.

Cannes president Iris Knobloch and long-time director Thierry Fremaux will unveil the selection of in-competition films and other major premieres at a press conference in Paris on Thursday.