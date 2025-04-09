ModernGhana logo
Veep didn’t bypass local hospitals to seek medical care abroad — Kwakye Ofosu

WED, 09 APR 2025
The Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has defended Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s decision to seek medical care abroad.

An official statement from the Presidency, dated March 30, confirmed the Vice President’s illness.

“The Vice President, Her Excellency Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, received treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Saturday due to a sudden illness that occurred after work on Friday, March 28, 2025.

“Based on expert medical opinion, she will be seeking further care abroad. We wish the Vice President a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

The decision to seek medical care abroad has drawn criticism from the NPP, which says it contradicts the party’s earlier position against public officials travelling overseas for medical attention.

But speaking in an interview on Accra-based Channel One TV, Mr Kwakye Ofosu clarified that the Vice President did not bypass local health facilities, as she first sought medical attention at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

“You recall that in the statement I put out regarding her medical condition, I said that she had been to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, which, far and away, is about our most advanced medical facility. So she went there to seek medical care.

“The doctors examined her and determined that there was something beyond their capacity. So she should seek help from elsewhere. I think it is not the case that she just jetted off to go abroad. She did whatever she could here,” he explained.

The Minister further noted that the Vice President is currently in good health and will return once the period recommended by her doctors for rest has elapsed.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Veep didn't bypass local hospitals to seek medical care abroad — Kwakye Ofosu

