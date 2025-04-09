Suspicious flights: 'We will arrest you if you don’t corporate with us' – NACOC tells Ntim Fordjour

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

Alexander Twum Barimah, the Deputy Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has hinted of the possible arrest of the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, over his allegations of drug trafficking and money laundering on two suspicious flights that landed at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to Alexander Twum Barimah, Rev. Ntim Fordjour who has made allegations of possible drug trafficking has refused to assist the authorities’ investigation.

He stated that despite efforts made to invite the MP for questioning through official channels, he has refused to honor the invitations.

“If he goes on the path he is going, he will leave us with no option but to go for him. Because you are refusing to come to us. We have communicated through the channels to get you to come to us, but you said you have not been invited. He said on another platform that he is not going to appear even if we call him,” he stated.

He added that the Narcotics Control Commission is serious about getting to the bottom of the issue.

“This is not just a matter of NACOC, it is a matter of National Security, and the coordinator is coordinating all the security agencies in this country. So, if he is to be arrested, it will not be done by NACOC but by the appropriate agencies,” he emphasised.