April 9: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.86 on average

WED, 09 APR 2025

The Ghanaian cedi depreciates marginally against the United States dollar, with a buying rate of GHS15.43 per dollar and a selling rate of GHS15.86 as of Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS15.75 for those exchanging dollars for cedis and GHS16.05 for those converting cedis to dollars.

This data is sourced from Cedirates.com, a reputable Ghanaian platform for currency and fuel updates.

On the interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS15.51 for buying dollars and GHS15.53 for selling dollars.

For the British pound, the average exchange rates are GHS19.67 for converting pounds to cedis and GHS20.35 for converting cedis to pounds.

Meanwhile, the euro is trading at GHS16.78 for exchanging euros for cedis and GHS17.49 for converting cedis to euros.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the Pound is selling at GHS19.82, while the euro is trading at GHS16.94.

For money transfers, LemFi and Afriex are offering rates of GHS15.33 and GHS15.40 per dollar, respectively, for transfers from the US or the UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex provide rates of GHS19.80 and GHS19.73, respectively.

For the Euro, Afriex offers GHS16.93, while LemFi’s rate stands at GHS16.80 per €1.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, or Apple Music using Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS16.64 each.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

