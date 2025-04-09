Suspicious flights: You can’t accuse government and go free — Ama Pratt to Ntim Fordjour

Ama Pratt, Press Secretary and Spokesperson to Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding alleged suspicious flights said to have carried illicit goods into the country.

She stated that Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, will not be allowed to walk away freely without providing evidence to support his claims.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based GHOne TV on Wednesday, April 9, the Veep’s spokesperson advised the MP to emulate the approach of Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa if he intends to adopt the tactics he used while in opposition.

“You cannot accuse a government of money laundering and hope you’ll just walk out when the dust settles. If Ntim Fordjour is copying Okudzeto Ablakwa, he should copy well,” she said.

At a press conference held by the Minority Caucus in Parliament last Wednesday, Rev. Ntim Fordjour called on the Ministry of National Security to disclose the cargo contents of Air Med Flight N823AM and Cavok Air Antonov 12B.

He alleged that the two flights may have transported illegal substances and large sums of money, urging the authorities to ensure full disclosure and accountability.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Airport Company Limited has dismissed the claims, calling them fictitious and malicious, and urged the public to disregard them.