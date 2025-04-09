ModernGhana logo
Upper East Police launch manhunt for suspected fraudster in GH¢2.8 million job scam

  Wed, 09 Apr 2025
Upper East Police launch manhunt for suspected fraudster in GH¢2.8 million job scam

Police in the Upper East Region have initiated a nationwide manhunt for Mark Zakaria, who is wanted for allegedly defrauding over 230 job seekers of GH¢2.8 million.

The Bolgatanga High Court issued a warrant for Zakaria’s arrest on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, following months of investigations into a large-scale employment scam.

Between March and November 2024, Zakaria is believed to have posed as a middleman with connections to job placements within the public sector. He reportedly lured unsuspecting individuals with promises of securing government employment, assuring them that they would receive refunds if the opportunities failed to materialize.

However, police say Zakaria failed to fulfill any of his promises and later cut off all communication with the victims before disappearing from public view.

Dozens of victims lodged complaints with the Bolgatanga Police, triggering a formal investigation that culminated in court action and the warrant for his arrest.

Investigators believe Zakaria may be hiding in Tamale, Accra, or possibly overseas in Australia. Authorities are calling on the public to assist with information that could lead to his arrest.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station.

