Suspicious flights: We’ll sue anyone who publishes falsehoods against us — GACL

WED, 09 APR 2025

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has warned that it will take legal action against any media house, individual or entity that publishes false information about its operations.

“Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) hereby serves notice that the company will not hesitate to seek legal redress against any media house, individual or entity for any intentional or mischievous publication,” it said in a statement dated April 8.

The company issued the warning while responding to allegations made by Rev. Ntim Fordjour at a press conference by the Minority Caucus in Parliament last Wednesday.

The Assin South Member of Parliament had called on the Ministry of National Security to disclose the cargo contents of Air Med Flight N823AM and Cavok Air Antonov 12B, which he claimed may have carried illegal substances and large sums of money.

But GACL denied the claims, describing them as fictitious and malicious, and urged the public to disregard them.

“All security checks were conducted by Aviation Security and National Security, while ground handling services were carried out by Swissport for the aircraft that arrived. There was no evidence of any illegal substances on board either aircraft,” the company stated.

GACL also rejected suggestions that its management tipped off the lawmaker, noting that its Managing Director, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, does not know, has never met, or spoken to Rev. Ntim Fordjour.

