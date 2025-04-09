There was no illegal substances on board ‘suspicious flights’ — GACL

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has denied claims that two aircraft which landed in Ghana in March 2025 were carrying illicit cargo.

At a press conference by the Minority Caucus in Parliament last Wednesday, Rev. Ntim Fordjour called on the Ministry of National Security to disclose the cargo contents of Air Med Flight N823AM and Cavok Air Antonov 12B.

He alleged that the two flights may have transported illegal substances and large sums of money, and urged full disclosure and accountability from the authorities.

But the country’s airport management company has dismissed the claims, urging Ghanaians to disregard what it described as fictitious and malicious allegations.

The company also denied suggestions that its management provided the lawmaker with the information.

“All security checks were conducted by Aviation Security and National Security, while ground handling services were carried out by Swissport for the aircraft that arrived. There was no evidence of any illegal substances on board either aircraft,” the company stated.

It added that the Managing Director of GACL, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, does not know, has never met, or spoken to Rev. Ntim Fordjour.

“Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) hereby serves notice that the company will not hesitate to seek legal redress against any media house, individual or entity for any intentional or mischievous publication,” the statement stressed.