In the End, the Table Will Speak—But So Will Memory

Blue is the Colour

Blue is the colour, football is the game

We're all together and winning is our aim

So cheer us on through the sun and rain

Because Chelsea, Chelsea is our name!

When the final whistle blows on this season and the last ball is kicked, the league table will tell its story—but so will memory. People will look beyond the standings. They’ll remember the journey: how we fought, how we stumbled, how we rose—and most importantly, who stood by us and who didn’t. The table will speak, yes, but memory will speak louder. And in that memory, some will find pride. Others will find only regret.

What will be remembered is how many believed in this team—even in our lowest moments—and how many wrote us off from day one. Even now, with just seven games to go and Chelsea sitting in the Top 4, some still can’t find an ounce of belief. Isn’t that something?

You would think that by now, with a Champions League spot within reach, even the harshest critics would rally behind the team—or at the very least, soften their tone. But no. The negativity lingers.

“We won’t qualify.”

“The team is rubbish.”

“The manager has no clue.”

Still stuck. Still moaning. Still secretly hoping the team fails, just so they can say, “I told you so.” That’s not support. That’s something else entirely.

It’s the same old broken record. Yet here we are—in the Top 4. Let that sink in. If this is us being “bad,” what happens when we finally click? What happens when we’re actually good?

There’s a fine line—very fine—between constructive criticism and outright condemnation. Between sharing thoughtful post-match analysis and launching knee-jerk judgments week after week. Some fans don’t even wait for kickoff. They give up before seeing the lineup. Others lose hope the moment the starting XI is announced. Instant despair.

Some always find someone to blame.

“Bench Palmer, he’s tired.”

“He’s not the same anymore.”

And when the manager doesn’t follow their advice, he’s “clueless.” But if he does rest Palmer and it backfires, those same fans return to ask why he changed what was working. Every match day becomes an outlet for some to offload their frustrations. And the saddest part? Even when we win, it’s never enough.

“The win wasn’t convincing.”

“We should’ve scored more.”

“We’ll crumble against better teams.”

It’s always something. They’re simply never satisfied.

Critique is necessary. But it must be constructive. And just as we find energy to criticize, we must also find the grace to praise—and to do so without always attaching a “but.”

Every week, it’s the same tune:

“The team is poor.”

“We’ll lose again.”

“The manager is clueless.”

“The players aren’t good enough.”

“Recruitment is a disaster.”

And yet, here we are—Top 4, in the most competitive league in the world. If this is “mediocrity,” then what happens when we get it right? That’s not failure. That’s potential.

Let’s not romanticize the past. Yes, we had Drogba, Lampard, Terry, Hazard. But even those golden generations had their flaws. What made the difference was belief. Unity. Trust. When the chips were down, the fans didn’t abandon ship—we roared louder. That’s the culture we need to rebuild.

No one’s claiming this squad is perfect. We know we’re not there yet. This team is still growing, still gelling, still learning what it means to wear the badge with pride. But what baffles me is how someone can claim to love Chelsea, yet consistently bet against us. Predict losses. Shrug off setbacks with a smug, “See? Told you.” That’s not love. That’s detachment.

Being a supporter isn’t just about trophies and goals. It’s about the journey. The grind. Showing up when it's not easy. Wearing the shirt with pride—even when it’s stained with defeat. That’s what it means to be Blue.

So if you're someone who only shows up when we’re flying high, ask yourself: Are you a supporter—or just a spectator with opinions? Do you wear blue to uplift the team—or hide behind criticism and call it “analysis”? The answer matters. Because when greatness returns—and it will—we’ll remember who helped push the cart uphill, not just who showed up when the feast was ready.

Let’s be honest: this season has had its share of ups and downs. Missed chances. Strange decisions. Players needing time. But it’s also had moments of brilliance. Last-minute goals. Young stars stepping up. Resilience. Grit. And a refusal to give up.

This team is young. It’s evolving. Mistakes have been made and will be made again. But growth is visible. Enzo and Caicedo are adapting. Palmer and Cucurella have been revelations. The hunger—that old Chelsea hunger—is returning. Even when we drop points, the fight is back.

No, we’re not the Chelsea of old. We’re building the Chelsea of tomorrow. And if we’re in the Top 4 conversation while rebuilding, maybe—just maybe—there’s more hope than some are willing to admit.

There’s a spirit that runs through Chelsea FC. A spirit no injury, poor form, or manager swap can kill. It’s unity. Resilience. Pride. Passion. It’s in our anthem. In our history. In the sweat of every player who gives their all, and the voice of every fan who believes.

So if you’ve forgotten what Chelsea stands for, play that anthem again. Not just with your ears—with your heart.

“So cheer us on through the sun and rain...”

That’s not a suggestion. It’s a declaration. A reminder that our loyalty is not weather-dependent. It’s not based on scorelines or headlines. It’s built on love.

When the season ends and people scroll through the results and stats, many will only see numbers. But others will remember the fans—the ones who believed through it all. Who sang in defeat. Who didn’t wait for perfection to show their pride.

And in that moment, the greatest victory won’t be the league table. It will be knowing that some of us stayed faithful. That some of us didn’t need perfect conditions to cheer. That some of us were there—truly there—when it counted most.

Because in the end, football is more than results. It’s about heart.

And Chelsea’s heart beats stronger when its people believe.

So here’s my plea:

To every blue-blooded fan—go back. Listen to the anthem.

Let it remind you why you fell in love with this club.

Through the rain and sun, we cheer.

We don’t quit.

We don’t mock our own.

We believe.

Because support is not just for the highlights.

It’s for the rainy nights. The ugly wins. The frustrating draws. The hard-fought battles.

This is more than football.

This is Chelsea.

So whether we finish 4th, 5th, or fight till the last second—what matters most is who stayed.

Who stood firm.

Who kept the blue flag flying high.

Let’s finish this together.

KTBFFH – Keep The Blue Flag Flying High.

#Puobabangna

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana