ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Auditor-General embarks on nationwide payroll audit of public sector entities

  Wed, 09 Apr 2025
General News Auditor-General embarks on nationwide payroll audit of public sector entities
WED, 09 APR 2025

The Office of the Auditor-General has initiated a sweeping payroll audit across the country, targeting all institutions under the Controller and Accountant-General’s payroll system, including government-subsidised organizations.

The audit, which covers the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, aims to verify the accuracy and legitimacy of payroll records for Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), and other publicly funded bodies.

A key component of the exercise will be a full headcount of government-paid staff to identify any irregularities, ghost names, or fraudulent entries.

In an official statement, the Auditor-General’s office urged full cooperation from all affected institutions, emphasizing the need for transparency and access to information.

“All institutions are required to grant auditors unhindered access to books, returns, and other documents, including computerized and electronic records, to ensure the audit is completed smoothly and within schedule,” the statement read.

This initiative forms part of broader efforts to enhance accountability, eliminate payroll fraud, and ensure that public funds are being used efficiently.

49202573605-osjvm0x442-49202571236-payroll-audit

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour Suspicious flights: 'We will arrest you if you don’t corporate with us' – NACOC ...

1 hour ago

Upper East Police launch manhunt for suspected fraudster in GH¢2.8 million job scam Upper East Police launch manhunt for suspected fraudster in GH¢2.8 million job s...

1 hour ago

Auditor-General embarks on nationwide payroll audit of public sector entities Auditor-General embarks on nationwide payroll audit of public sector entities

2 hours ago

Lead convener of Democracy Hub, Oliver Barker Vormawor Galamsey: ‘Why must foreigners be deported but only Ghanaians jailed?’ — Oliver ...

2 hours ago

AP - Samy Ntumba Shambuyi DR Congo repatriates Americans jailed over coup attempt amid mining talks

2 hours ago

Democracy Hub to sue government over policy to deport foreigners involved in galamsey — Oliver Barker Democracy Hub to sue government over policy to deport foreigners involved in gal...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Youth Pragyia Association kicks against 25 age limit Ashanti Regional Youth Pragyia Association kicks against 25 age limit

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications Galamsey fight: I’m not sure a timeline is necessary, it's a lifelong fight — Kw...

2 hours ago

Suspicious flights: We’ll sue anyone who publishes falsehoods against us — GACL Suspicious flights: We’ll sue anyone who publishes falsehoods against us — GACL

2 hours ago

There was no illegal substances on board ‘suspicious flights’ — GACL There was no illegal substances on board ‘suspicious flights’ — GACL

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line