Auditor-General embarks on nationwide payroll audit of public sector entities

The Office of the Auditor-General has initiated a sweeping payroll audit across the country, targeting all institutions under the Controller and Accountant-General’s payroll system, including government-subsidised organizations.

The audit, which covers the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, aims to verify the accuracy and legitimacy of payroll records for Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), and other publicly funded bodies.

A key component of the exercise will be a full headcount of government-paid staff to identify any irregularities, ghost names, or fraudulent entries.

In an official statement, the Auditor-General’s office urged full cooperation from all affected institutions, emphasizing the need for transparency and access to information.

“All institutions are required to grant auditors unhindered access to books, returns, and other documents, including computerized and electronic records, to ensure the audit is completed smoothly and within schedule,” the statement read.

This initiative forms part of broader efforts to enhance accountability, eliminate payroll fraud, and ensure that public funds are being used efficiently.