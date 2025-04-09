Why Does Ken Agyapong, The Chatty-Chatty Mouth, Believe He Is Qualified To Be President?

Kennedy Agyapong recently claimed that Bawumia being a Muslim is the reason the NPP lost the 2024 presidential election. This claim reveals Agyapong's goal to mobilize support for his presidential ambition as well as the NPP's status as a tribal political organization. Tribute to Clinton Fearon, one of Jamaica's reggae legends, whose song "Chatty Chatty Mouth" served as the inspiration for this article since Ken Agyapong is unable to control both his anger and tongue, or his loose mouth.

Even the most intelligent and well-educated people often fail to realize that their entire existence is at the whim of their mouth. Kennedy Agyapong is among many who are unaware of the extent to which their actions and words define their lives. Agyapong's wealth, ego, arrogance, unrestrained speech, and unprofessional behavior do not qualify him to serve as president. Though he is wasting his time, Agyapong believes he has followers who could help him realize his ambition.

Agyapong Kennedy is a man. I used to think he was one of the smarter NPP politicians among his peers; therefore, I wrote a lot of articles about him. He mentioned a lot of things, such as how the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund sabotage African countries and his warnings about the fall of the economy due to the unusual tariffs his party imposed to steal. However, sometimes, the same individual says or does things that make me wonder if he is a sincere person.

Sometimes I feel like I'm being naïve enough to believe Agyapong is smart, especially when he makes his abusive and threatening remarks without thinking about how they can affect him down the road. A person can be rich and have a happy family, but when we look at the reasons why people fail in life, we find that, aside from women who have brought down nobles, the inability to control the tongue has destroyed lives and caused people to become estranged from society.

The constitution has laws that determine whether a politician is eligible to hold higher office or not worldwide; therefore, in any developed nation, Ken Agyapong would have been forced to resign when his name surfaced in the investigation of the late Ghanaian journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale, but not in Ghana. Another issue that keeps him from becoming president is his threat of burning down Mahama's house. Frankly speaking, there are many things Agyapong has said that disqualify him from being president.

These issues might be seen as a thing of the past, but what lessons has Kennedy Agyapong learned from his failures in the past? How could he criticize his party, the NPP, for being corrupt when none of its politicians are smart while he is still a member of the party? According to him, the party isn't considering the country's economic development but rather focusing on looting the state to get rich overnight, with the backing of the business community. Yet, Agyapong is running on the same NPP platform as their presidential candidate.

Agyapong once more accused the NPP, claiming that "they embezzle Ghana's funds and send them overseas." In the midst of a claim that government officials had offered him money to drop out of the NPP's presidential primary, he said, "I will risk my life to save this country from this looting brigade." Ghanaians may need a response to the following question: why should he run for president on the platform of a corrupt party if he says that "the NPP government, of which he is a member, is stealing?"

How is it possible for Agyapong to proclaim Bawumia incompetent and then endorse him for the 2024 presidential election when a leader needs to be really truthful to get the trust of the populace? The latest disappointing statement of Agyapong is that “Mahama promised Ghanaians heaven, but after three months, Ghanaians must see how the state is.” If Agyapong is sincere, he will acknowledge the fact that the first three months of Mahama's new government had outperformed Akufo Addo-Bawumia’s eight years of governance.

Like the NPP itself, none of the party’s presidential candidates, including Kennedy Agyapong and Mahamudu Bawumia, are worthy; both are deceitful. In my view, none is a presidential candidate since they were part of the government responsible for widespread corruption and money laundering leading to the collapse of the nation’s economy, businesses, and investments.