Profile of Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic

  Tue, 08 Apr 2025
Mr Petr Pavel was sworn into office as the 4th President of the Czech Republic in March 2023, after winning the election in January.

Mr Pavel, who was born November 1, 1961, has many years of military experience spanning 1983 to 2018, rising through the ranks from a Special Purpose Airborne Reconnaissance Platoon Leader to the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces.

One of the notable assignments of his defence career was when he chaired the NATO Military Committee from 2015 to 2018, further solidifying his expertise and leadership within the international defence community.

Throughout his career, he led various positions, such as the Commander of Special Forces Brigade or the Deputy Military Representative of the Czech Republic to the EU. 

After retiring from the army, Mr Pavel continued his dedication to public service, engaging in civil society initiatives and as a freelance lecturer on defence, security, and international relations.

In 2022, Mr Pavel was nominated by the citizens as an independent candidate and supported by a central-right coalition government, he announced his candidacy for the presidential election. He won in January 2023, and subsequently was inaugurated as the 4th President of the Czech Republic in March 2023. Quick Facts: Czech Republic

Official Name: Česká Republika (Czech Republic) also called: Czechia

Capital: Prague
Head Of State: President: Petr Pavel
Head Of Government: Prime Minister: Petr Fiala

Population: (2025 est.) 10,983,000
Form Of Government: unitary multiparty republic with two legislative houses (Senate [81]; Chamber of Deputies [200])

Official Language: Czech
Official Religion: none
Total Area (Sq Km): 78,870
Total Area (Sq Mi): 30,452
Monetary Unit: koruna (Kč)
Population Rank: (2025) 89
Population Projection 2030: 10,700,000
Density: Persons Per Sq Mi: (2025) 360.7
Density: Persons Per Sq Km: (2025) 139.3
Urban-Rural Population: Urban: (2023) 67% Rural: (2023) 33%

Life Expectancy At Birth: Male: (2023) 76.9 years Female: (2023) 82.8 years

Literacy: Percentage Of Population Age 15 And Over Literate: Male: (2011) 99% Female: (2011) 99%

Gni (U.S.$ '000,000): (2023) 297,353
Gni Per Capita (U.S.$): (2023) 27,370
Credit: Prague Castle

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

