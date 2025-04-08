ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Trump's 10% tariff: A wake-up call for Ghana and Africa to strengthen intra-Africa trade — GFL

  Tue, 08 Apr 2025
Social News Ghana Federation of Labour Secretary-General, Mr Abraham Koomson
TUE, 08 APR 2025
Ghana Federation of Labour Secretary-General, Mr Abraham Koomson

The Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Mr. Abraham Koomson, has described the 10 percent tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Ghanaian imports as a wake-up call for Ghana and the rest of Africa to strengthen intra-continental trade and build greater economic resilience.

Speaking to journalists in Tema, Mr. Koomson urged Ghana and other African nations to fully embrace the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a platform for boosting regional trade and reducing dependence on external markets.

He emphasized the importance of strategic, long-term economic planning that prioritizes industrial development, value addition, and market integration across the continent.

“AfCFTA can boost intra-African trade, reducing reliance on Western economies and promoting economic resilience, and by leveraging on AfCFTA, African nations can diversify their economies, reducing vulnerability to external economic shocks.

“AfCFTA can facilitate regional market integration, promoting economic cooperation and development among African nations,” he noted.

Mr. Koomson stressed that the current situation highlights the urgent need for African economies to pivot toward self-reliance and sustainability.

He also warned of the broader implications of the U.S. administration’s tariff policy, suggesting it could further destabilize global trade and ultimately harm the American economy itself.

“Trump's sweeping tariff announcement has intensified global trade tensions, with potential far-reaching implications for international trade and economic stability,” he stated.

Criticizing President Trump’s protectionist approach, Mr. Koomson pointed out that such measures could backfire, especially given the U.S.'s comparatively higher labour costs.

He cautioned that the tariffs may end up hurting American consumers through increased production costs and higher prices.

Mr. Koomson concluded by calling on African leaders to respond with vision and unity, using tools like AfCFTA to chart a new path toward economic independence and shared prosperity.

