ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 08 Apr 2025 Social News

[VIDEO] Motorists alarmed after constant stone attack on the dark 8.9km Tema Motorway sparks robbery fears

  Tue, 08 Apr 2025
The windscreen of the car damaged by the stoneThe windscreen of the car damaged by the stone

A chilling incident on the Tema Motorway has reignited safety concerns among drivers who frequently travel the stretch, particularly at night.

A driver narrowly escaped serious harm after a stone was thrown from the roadside bushes, shattering his windscreen in what many fear may be part of a growing trend of targeted attacks.

The encounter, which was first brought to light by blogger Sikaofficial, has triggered widespread discussion on social media, with several users sharing similar experiences and raising red flags about the safety of commuters after dark.

Among them was Abu Sniche, who revealed a near-identical experience just months earlier.

“This same thing happened to me on the 7th of Dec. 2024 when I was coming from Shiashie, entering the N1 road. Luckily, I could still see, and I managed to speed off, but na aka aba fie,” he wrote, suggesting he had narrowly avoided a more dangerous outcome.

Other users echoed his concern, hinting that these stone-throwing incidents may not be random acts of mischief but deliberate attempts to rob unsuspecting drivers.

“It’s a trap. The moment you stop to check, the car and your belongings will have new owners. You were smart to not stop,” one commenter warned.

These revelations have heightened public anxiety and reignited calls for better security presence along Ghana’s major highways, especially at night. Many commuters are now urging authorities to increase patrols, install surveillance cameras, and clear overgrown bushes that could serve as hiding spots for attackers.

For now, drivers are being advised to stay alert, avoid stopping abruptly on dark stretches, and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately. As fears of highway robberies mount, the cry for action grows louder—and more urgent.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Deputy Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mustapha Gbande Current national security setup deserves applause — Mustapha Gbande

53 minutes ago

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno Ahafo Region: Yamfo youth petition IGP Yohuno over alleged police killing of hea...

1 hour ago

The windscreen of the car damaged by the stone [VIDEO] Motorists alarmed after constant stone attack on the dark 8.9km Tema Mot...

1 hour ago

The groups spokesperson, Col. Yaw Boafo (Rtd.) Concerned Citizens of Jema reject President Mahama’s DCE nominee for Kintampo So...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson 'No gov't contract shall be approved without prior commencement authorisation fr...

2 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Sampson Ahi Ghana pushes for US tariff Exemption as Deputy Trade Minister confirms diplomati...

2 hours ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Galamsey: We’ve deported many foreigners but haven’t advertised — Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Kumasi: School bus kills two persons in a gory accident; another critically injured at Patasi Kumasi: School bus kills two persons in a gory accident; another critically inju...

2 hours ago

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Ranking Member of Parliaments Foreign Affairs Committee 'Demand probe, safeguard Ntim Fordjour in suspicious flight saga' — Abu Jinapor ...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian social activist and convener of the Fix The Country Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor Foreigners deportation: ‘Has galamsey cursed us and our elites; what has gold do...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line