[VIDEO] Motorists alarmed after constant stone attack on the dark 8.9km Tema Motorway sparks robbery fears

The windscreen of the car damaged by the stone

A chilling incident on the Tema Motorway has reignited safety concerns among drivers who frequently travel the stretch, particularly at night.

A driver narrowly escaped serious harm after a stone was thrown from the roadside bushes, shattering his windscreen in what many fear may be part of a growing trend of targeted attacks.

The encounter, which was first brought to light by blogger Sikaofficial, has triggered widespread discussion on social media, with several users sharing similar experiences and raising red flags about the safety of commuters after dark.

Among them was Abu Sniche, who revealed a near-identical experience just months earlier.

“This same thing happened to me on the 7th of Dec. 2024 when I was coming from Shiashie, entering the N1 road. Luckily, I could still see, and I managed to speed off, but na aka aba fie,” he wrote, suggesting he had narrowly avoided a more dangerous outcome.

Other users echoed his concern, hinting that these stone-throwing incidents may not be random acts of mischief but deliberate attempts to rob unsuspecting drivers.

“It’s a trap. The moment you stop to check, the car and your belongings will have new owners. You were smart to not stop,” one commenter warned.

These revelations have heightened public anxiety and reignited calls for better security presence along Ghana’s major highways, especially at night. Many commuters are now urging authorities to increase patrols, install surveillance cameras, and clear overgrown bushes that could serve as hiding spots for attackers.

For now, drivers are being advised to stay alert, avoid stopping abruptly on dark stretches, and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately. As fears of highway robberies mount, the cry for action grows louder—and more urgent.