Concerned Citizens of Jema reject President Mahama’s DCE nominee for Kintampo South

  Tue, 08 Apr 2025
The group's spokesperson, Col. Yaw Boafo (Rtd.)

A group known as the Concerned Citizens of Jema has rejected the nomination of Zurri Wilfred as District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kintampo South District, citing concerns about his residency status.

Nominated by President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Zurri’s selection has sparked opposition from the group, which argues that he is neither a resident of the district nor a member of the Kintampo South constituency.

In a petition submitted to the Omanhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Council, Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, the group called on the President to reconsider the nomination. They insisted that leadership of the district should be entrusted to someone with strong local ties and an intimate understanding of the community.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Col. Yaw Boafo (Rtd.) emphasized that their stance is not rooted in ethnicity or regional bias.

“We have no issue with individuals from the northern regions or other ethnic groups,” he said. “Our concern is that the nominee is not a local resident. It is only fair that the position be held by someone who knows the culture, values, and needs of our people.”

The group has appealed to assembly members, traditional authorities (Nananom), and other stakeholders to withhold their endorsement of Mr. Zurri’s nomination until the matter is addressed.

