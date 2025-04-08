Prof Aning and Mr Cudjoe Need Basic Lessons in Civics and Politics

The decision by the Justice Paul Kwadwo Baffoe Bonnie-chaired five-member Supreme Court Panel of appellate adjudicators to backhandedly dismiss the patently and scandalously frivolous lawsuit brought before it, seeking to restrain President John Dramani Mahama from immediately replacing the heads of some of our national security agencies, including the Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, the National Fire Service and the Ghana Prisons Service, until substantive replacements had been found for the holdover occupants from the previous Akufo-Addo Administration was, on the face of it, an unquestionable step in the right direction (See “Supreme Court Quashes Injunction Seeking to Prevent Mahama from Sacking Dampare, Others” Ghanaweb.com 3/25/25).

Nevertheless, it was a lawsuit that was decidedly Dead-On-Arrival (DOA); and one wonders what Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, President of the IMANI-Africa Institute, and Prof. Kwesi Aning, of the Kofi Annan Global Peacekeeping Institute, were thinking about when they decided to so comically and farcically go to bat in a clearly ineffectual attempt against the highly anticipated removal or replacement of the heads of the foregoing national security agencies and other statutorily allied institutional establishments, knowing fully and perfectly well that these positions, by their very nature, constituted an integral part of what are routinely designated as Government or Political Appointments.

By their very nature, what the preceding means is that the holders or the occupants of the aforementioned portfolios and their allied institutional affiliates were themselves promoted to these positions in the wake of the departure of the previous Mahama regime (2013-2017). Which means that for the lawsuit by Messrs. Aning and Cudjoe to have been considered to be worthy of the precious time and the attention of the Apex Court, the plaintiffs ought to have been able to point to at least a couple of precedent-setting instances on the statutory books, as it were, in which Presidents Mahama and Akufo-Addo or any of their predecessors, for that matter, had conducted business related to the matter or the subject at hand any differently.

As well, Mr. Cudjoe’s argument that President Mahama ought to have, perforce, held off on or from the strictly routine and pro-forma removal of the heads of the aforesaid heads of our national security agencies and our other allied institutional establishments, until the Apex Court had heard and rendered its decision on this most asinine and chuckle-headed attempt to unduly interfere with the legitimately acquired mandate of the President, may very well be part of the reason why the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has often tended to envisage some of the members of the judicial establishment and, to be certain, the institutional establishment of the judicial system itself as one that is rigged up to strategically sabotage its political and governance agenda.

In other words, what Messrs. Aning and Cudjoe clearly seemed to be doing here was tantamount to mischievously knocking the metaphorical heads of one of the Three Branches of our Three-Pronged democratic culture of checks-and-balances against one another and, in this particular instance, the Executive and the Judicial branches of our government against each other. About the only positive aspect of this otherwise irredeemably frivolous and unquestionably flawed nuisance lawsuit is in regard to the widely remarked heroic and the yeomanly efforts by Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the recently retired Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, to laudably restore the institutional credibility of the most fundamental and foremost national security establishment that the previous Mahama regime had summarily written off as not being worth even half of the fiscal expenditure invested therein by Ghanaian taxpayers.

Instead, the previous Mahama regime had rather bizarrely, illegitimately and scandalously elected to invest considerable fiscal resources of Ghanaian taxpayers in the privately owned Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger-Eye Investigations Company Limited to focus almost exclusively on hounding and discrediting highly placed members of Ghana’s Judicial Establishment, virtually to the complete and the total neglect of the Ghana Police Service. On the latter count must also be foregrounded the fact that it was almost exactly about the same time that the Sekondi-Takoradi Girls were being rampantly and riotously abducted by some murderous criminal elements from some of our neighboring West African nations.

Yours Truly has already written and published reams and book-length media articles and columns on the foregoing subject, in particular regarding the humongous outlay of liquid cash of Ghanaian taxpayer money and other resources expended on the Tiger-Eye mercenary sleuths at the expense of the necessary and the significant upgrading and the institutional development of the Ghana Police Service. On the latter count, warts and all, the previous Akufo-Addo government can be envisaged to have unarguably invested significantly more capital resources in the institutional and the professional development of the Ghana Police Service than had been done or achieved by the previous Mills-Mahama-led tandem regimes of the National Democratic Congress.

At the very best, it is inescapably obvious that the recently dismissed patently frivolous lawsuit launched by Messrs. Aning and Cudjoe, absolutely no genuine friends or backers of former President Akufo-Addo, is, ironically, an unmistakable pean or strategically unintended panegyric in honor of the Official Corruption-Supervising Archbishop of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebi.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]