Gov't needed $165 million for nationwide digital land mapping-Armah-Kofi Buah

  Tue, 08 Apr 2025
Govt needed $165 million for nationwide digital land mapping-Armah-Kofi Buah

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, says government urgently needs $165 million towards digitalising Ghana's land maps,

He said investment in digitalisation of the Lands Commission’s systems and operations would be a game-changer to bolster revenue inflow and enhance efficiency in service delivery.

“The Lands Commission plays a critical role in national development. We cannot talk about transformation without modernising how we manage our land resources,” he noted.

Addressing management and staff of the Commission during his maiden working visit to its headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Buah said digitalising the land maps across the country would minimise the inefficiencies associated with the current manual system and significantly reduce opportunities for bribery and corruption.

“With my interactions with management of the Commission earlier this morning, I was told that 90 % of the Commission’s work is manual.

“The current system is too slow, cumbersome, and vulnerable. And I believe that digitising the system will speed up surveying and mapping processes, help in locating land quickly, reduce paperwork, and ultimately boost government revenue mobilisation efforts,” Mr Buah pointed out

The Minister also talked about the public perceptions of deep-seated corruption within the Commission and pledged to work together with them to erase such erroneous impressions about the Commission.

“The focus should rather be on strengthening the Commission's core functions and introducing reforms to enhance transparency and efficiency,” Mr Buah stated.

The Minister reiterated his commitment to working closely with the Commission to bring Ghana's land administration into the digital era to improve services.

He was of the belief that implementing digital reforms would go a long way to redefine land ownership and administration towards ensuring more secure and efficient systems.

Mr Benjamin Arthur, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, on behalf of the staff and management pledged to work assiduously to support the government’s vision to reset the Commission on a path of digitisation to enhance public services.

GNA

