Foreigners deportation: ‘Has galamsey cursed us and our elites; what has gold done to our senses?’ — Oliver Barker

Headlines
TUE, 08 APR 2025
Ghanaian social activist and convener of the Fix The Country Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Ghanaian social activist and convener of the Fix The Country Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has weighed in on discussions surrounding the deportation of foreign nationals involved in galamsey and other crimes.

Speaking in Accra on Friday, April 4, Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak said the policy aims to swiftly remove foreign nationals who contribute to environmental destruction and other crimes in the country.

“When we arrest any foreigner, we are not interested in prosecuting. Our first option is to take them to their country. I have officially written to the Attorney General,” he said.

He added that individuals deported under this policy would be placed on a stop list, barring them from re-entering Ghana.

In a social media post on Tuesday, April 8, the activist argued that deporting foreigners involved in galamsey instead of prosecuting them will embolden others to violate Ghana’s laws.

“In essence, our government—Cabinet, I presume—has resolved that for only galamsey, we have, as a matter of policy, given foreigners complete immunity for violating our laws.

“Yet the NDC heavily criticised Osafo-Maafo when he made the same nonsense proposal. What at all has gold done to our senses as a people? Has galamsey cursed us and our elites?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the Fix The Country Movement has announced plans to stage another demonstration against galamsey on May Day.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

