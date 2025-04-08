ModernGhana logo
Ghana Meets with USA Ambassador to Discuss The 10% Tariff on Ghana’s Exports

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD
Politics The Ambassador of the United States of America, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer
TUE, 08 APR 2025
The Ambassador of the United States of America, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and the Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mr Sampson Ahi has met with the Ambassador of the United States of America to discuss the 10% tariff on Ghana’s exports on Monday in Accra.

The Ambassador of the United States of America, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer, explained that the 10% tariff imposed on Ghana was intended to address the significant trade imbalances between the USA and its partners such as Ghana.

She however stated that the tariff was imposed, pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (ΙΕΕΡΑ) and added, “It emerged that products exported under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) initiative are affected.”

She further added that the 10% tariff imposition exempts products like oil and gas, and energy-related products that Ghana exports to the United States.

The meeting additionally discussed the possible exemption of other sectors, particularly cocoa and garments. Both sides agreed to work together to mitigate challenges including potential job losses.

