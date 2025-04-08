Ghana and Morocco work to improve healthcare system

Ghana is commitment to strengthening its healthcare system through strategic partnerships and shared best practices.

The Minister for Health, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said this when he met with the Minister for Health and Social Protection in Morocco to share experiences and knowledge in improving healthcare systems in both countries.

He highlighted Ghana’s progress in expanding healthcare access, improving medical training and enhancing pharmaceutical production, while acknowledging the challenges in achieving full Universal Health Coverage.

He noted that Ghana is keen on learning from Morocco’s experience in health insurance expansion and workforce development. He underscored the importance of collaboration in areas such as medical training, infrastructure enhancement and pharmaceutical manufacturing to improve healthcare delivery in both nations.

On his part, the Minister for Health and Social Protection in Morocco, Mr. Amine Tahraoui highlighted key similarities between the health sectors of Morocco and Ghana, particularly in areas such as healthcare infrastructure, human resource development, pharmaceutical advancements, and efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

He emphasized the necessity of ensuring quality and accessible healthcare for all citizens despite the challenges faced by both nations.

Mr. Amine acknowledged Morocco’s progress in healthcare, noting that the country has achieved 70% health insurance coverage and was working towards reaching 100% in the coming years.

He stressed the importance of investing in healthcare systems and expressed interest in collaborating with the Government of Ghana to train and absorb some of Ghana’s healthcare personnel, fostering knowledge exchange and capacity building.