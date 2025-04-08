ModernGhana logo
Czech President Petr Pavel arrives in Ghana for historic 3-day State visit

TUE, 08 APR 2025

The President of the Czech Republic, His Excellency Petr Pavel, is set to pay a historic three-day official visit to Ghana today.

Mr. Pavel is expected to arrive in the country around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, April 8, and will depart on Thursday, April 10.

A statement dated April 4 and signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, indicated that the Czech leader will hold bilateral talks with President John Dramani Mahama, address a business forum, inaugurate a Czech-funded health facility, and visit the Osu Castle and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

“President John Dramani Mahama will host the President of the Czech Republic, His Excellency Petr Pavel, for a three-day State Visit to Ghana, from April 8 to 10, 2025.

“This visit will be the first by a Czech President since diplomatic relations were established between Ghana and then-Czechoslovakia in October 1959,” the statement reads in part.

According to the statement, this will also be the first State Visit hosted by President Mahama since his return to office in January 2025.

As part of the visit, President Mahama will host a State Dinner in honour of the Czech leader.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

