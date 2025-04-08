Algeria shuts down airspace and recalls envoys amid Mali drone row

Algeria has closed its airspace to flights to and from Mali and recalled its ambassadors from Mali and Niger, in response to what it calls "serious and unfounded allegations" that it shot down a Malian drone.

The diplomatic row erupted after Malian authorities accused Algeria of downing one one of its reconnaissance drones inside Malian territory, a claim that has sharply escalated tensions between Algeria and its southern neighbours in the Sahel.

The incident has further strained Algeria's already fraught relations with Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

In addition to recalling its envoys for consultations, Algeria has postponed the deployment of its new ambassador to Burkina Faso. Algiers has expressed deep anger over the accusations, which have intensified diplomatic friction along its southern borders.

It has also taken the unprecedented step of closing its airspace to flights to and from Mali.

According to the Algerian ministry of defence, radar data proves the drone had violated Algerian airspace near the border town of Tin-Zaouatine.

This, according to Algerian officials, marked the third such incursion in recent months.

Mali, Niger, Burkina recall ambassadors from Algeria over drone incident

'Fallacious' accusations

In a strongly worded statement, Algeria condemned Mali's accusations as "fallacious" and criticised Niger and Burkina Faso for what it called a "thoughtless alignment" with Mali.

Bamako, however, remains adamant that the drone was deliberately shot down in a hostile act, and claims to have found its wreckage some nine kilometres south of the Algerian border.

The Malian government summoned Algeria's ambassador and lodged a formal protest, later announcing its withdrawal from the Algeria-based Joint Military Staff Committee (CEMOC), a regional security platform meant to coordinate anti-terrorism efforts across the Sahel.

Meanwhile, Algeria has accused the Malian military-led government of using the incident as a distraction from its own mounting internal struggles, referring to Mali's political direction since its 2020 and 2021 coups as a “putschist project” that has only deepened insecurity and instability.

French FM in Algeria to reset bilateral relations

Breakdown of traditional diplomatic ties

While relations between Algiers and Bamako remains unpredictable, several Sahel and Algeria observers contacted by RFI say they do not believe the spat will not be militarised. However dialogue between the two countries has been frosty for some time.

A similar diplomatic incident unfolded in late 2023, though it was short-lived. Since then, Mali has severed its 2015 peace accord with Algeria and moved towards closer ties with Russia, distancing itself from traditional partners such as France and the United Nations.

Amidst the diplomatic fallout of this incident, France and Algeria appear to be rebuilding ties following a breakdown in relations over Algiers' refusal to accept the return of undocumented Algerian migrants from France.

During a visit to Algiers on Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced the launch of a “strategic dialogue on the Sahel,” though the details remain under wraps.

High-level intelligence talks focused on counter-terrorism are also reportedly in the pipeline.