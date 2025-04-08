ModernGhana logo
Mahama govt seeking partners to launch national airline – Transport Minister

  Tue, 08 Apr 2025
TUE, 08 APR 2025

Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has revealed that the Mahama government is actively seeking partnerships to establish a national airline, acknowledging that Ghana's current economic challenges make it difficult to undertake the project independently.

Speaking to staff of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Joseph Bukari Nikpe shared that a shortlist of potential partners will soon be revealed as part of efforts to bring the national airline to life.

“You are aware that we inherited an economy that is challenged, and for now, we cannot establish a national airline. So we are looking for a partnership. You know, when it comes to partnership, it will take time. We have to know who they are to partner with you to bring in a national carrier that will fly for a very long time,” he said.

Ghana has been without a national carrier for nearly two decades since the suspension of operations due to a U.S. ban linked to operational debts.

The country’s original national airline, Ghana Airways, operated from 1958 until it ceased operations in 2004. It was succeeded by Ghana International Airlines, which served as the national carrier from 2005 to 2010 before also becoming defunct.

Efforts to revive a national airline gained momentum in September 2022 when Ashanti Airlines was selected to partner with the government.

This move reignited hopes for the launch of a rebranded 'Ghana Airlines' after receiving interest and bids from multiple stakeholders.

