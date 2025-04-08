ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

April 8: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average

CediRates Spotlight April 8: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average
TUE, 08 APR 2025

The Ghanaian cedi is relatively stable against the United States dollar, with a buying rate of GHS15.42 per dollar and a selling rate of GHS15.84 as of Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS15.70 for those exchanging dollars for cedis and GHS16.05 for those converting cedis to dollars.

This data is sourced from Cedirates.com, a reputable Ghanaian platform for currency and fuel updates.

On the interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS15.51 for buying dollars and GHS15.53 for selling dollars.

For the British pound, the average exchange rates are GHS19.68 for converting pounds to cedis and GHS20.39 for converting cedis to pounds.

Meanwhile, the euro is trading at GHS16.77 for exchanging euros for cedis and GHS17.47 for converting cedis to euros.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the Pound is selling at GHS19.77, while the euro is trading at GHS16.93.

For money transfers, LemFi and Afriex are offering rates of GHS15.39 and GHS15.40 per dollar, respectively, for transfers from the US or the UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex provide rates of GHS19.85 and GHS19.73, respectively.

For the Euro, Afriex offers GHS16.93, while LemFi’s rate stands at GHS16.80 per €1.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, or Apple Music using Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS16.64 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon Unauthorized structures on waterways to be demolished – NADMO

46 minutes ago

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe Transport fares will be kept for some time before any adjustments — Minister

46 minutes ago

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey President Mahama’s decision to amend and not repeal LI 2462 as promised surprisi...

1 hour ago

April 8: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average April 8: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average

1 hour ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the MILLS Institute Mahama’s suspension of post-retirement contracts excellent — Koku Anyidoho

1 hour ago

President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama Mahama suspends post-retirement contract appointments to public service staff

1 hour ago

None of Joyce Bawah’s handbags costs less than $2,500 — Abronye DC None of Joyce Bawah’s handbags costs less than $2,500 — Abronye DC

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawah should better have her defamation suit heard on social media — Abronye DC Joyce Bawah should better have her defamation suit heard on social media — Abron...

1 hour ago

The Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte Move to privatize ECG needs a much deeper analysis — Prof Kpessa-Whyte

1 hour ago

The Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte Instead of privatizing ECG, we can contract some of its operations — Prof Kpessa...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line